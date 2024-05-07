Rain spreads widely in Northern region on May 7

From now to May 9, the Northern region is expecting heavy rainfall, while the Southern region is experiencing a return of hot sunshine before the official start of the rainy season.

People in Dien Bien Phu City brave the rain on the morning of May 7 to attend the military parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

According to meteorological experts, on the morning of May 7, many areas in the Northern region saw scattered showers. However, by the afternoon and evening of May 7, the intensity of the rain increased, becoming stronger and more widespread.

Based on satellite monitoring of weather data and cloud masses, meteorological experts have noted that this afternoon, May 7, thunderclouds in the Northwest region, such as Dien Bien, are slowly shifting towards Son La and Yen Bai. Additionally, thunderclouds are forming in Hanoi and the Northern Delta due to the convergence of high-altitude winds, generated by a hot Western low-pressure system and weak cold air.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on the morning of May 7, there were showers in Dien Bien and Son La. Throughout today and tonight, in the Northern and North Central regions, localized scattered heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected, with rainfall amounts ranging from 15-30mm, and in some places exceeding 50mm.

The forecast for May 8 predicts widespread rain and thunderstorms in the Northern and North Central regions both day and night. In mountainous and midland areas of the Northern region, there will be moderate to heavy rain, locally very heavy with widespread rainfall amounts of 50-100mm, and in some areas exceeding 130mm. By May 9, the mountainous and midland areas of the Northern region will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain with rainfall amounts ranging from 20-40mm, and in some places exceeding 60mm.

In the Southern region, after a few days of rain, hot sunshine is now making a comeback before the arrival of a new rainy spell (starting on May 12). The forecast for May 7 and 8 predicts hot and sunny weather in the Southern region, with some areas experiencing intense heat, reaching commonly 35-37 degrees Celsius during the day, and even exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in some places. Humidity levels are expected to range between 45 percent and 50 percent.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan