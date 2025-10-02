Rain and wind topple trees, injuring pedestrians in Ho Chi Minh City

Leaders of Dong Hoa Ward People's Committee visit the injured victim caused by falling trees.

A powerful combination of heavy rain and strong winds yesterday afternoon caused widespread destruction across Dong Hoa Ward of Ho Chi Minh City, resulting in dozens of fallen trees, damage to property, and injuries to local residents.

The severe weather event led to significant tree loss across multiple neighborhoods within the ward. In the Nien Ich residential area, a total of 27 yellow cotton trees were reported to have fallen, simultaneously causing a local power outage that left the community in the dark.

The destructive winds also swept through other key arteries and areas. On Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, five oil trees crashed down, obstructing the roadway. Nearby, the Lo O resettlement area saw 13 cajuput trees collapse, with several impacting residential homes and contributing to another localized power interruption.

The most serious incident occurred on Tan Hoa Street, where 15 tamarind trees fell. Critically, two of these trees were uprooted and struck a fifth-grade student who was walking home from school. The child was rushed to Hoan My Hospital to be treated for hand injuries.

In a separate incident on the same street, a resident of the Tan Hoa neighborhood born in 1982, was also injured and transported to Military Hospital 4 for monitoring and treatment.

In response to the emergency, leaders of the Dong Hoa Ward People's Committee promptly visited the affected areas and, last night, went to the hospital to visit and encourage the victims. The visit underscores the local government's commitment to providing support and assistance to residents recovering from the unexpected storm damage.

Authorities are currently coordinating cleanup efforts and assessing the full extent of the damage to infrastructure and property.

By Van Chau - Translated by Anh Quan