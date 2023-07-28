SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Railway sector starts selling National Day tickets

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) announced the selling of train tickets to serve the rising travel demand of passengers on the upcoming National Day (September 2).
Passengers buy train tickets at a station. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the company offers tickets for trains SE1/SE2, SE3/SE4, SE5/SE6, SE7/SE8, and SE21/SE22 on HCMC-Da Nang route, SNT1/SNT2 linking HCMC and Nha Trang, SPT1/SPT2 connecting HCMC and Phan Thiet.

Rail fares have increased by 20 percent compared to normal days.

A five percent discount will be applied for passengers who buy return tickets and a seven percent will be offered to groups of 20 passengers and over.

The company continues to offer special promotional programs for people under the preferential treatment policy, including Vietnamese heroic mothers, war veterans, wounded soldiers, disabled people, the elderly, children, members of trade unions, and passengers with membership cards.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

