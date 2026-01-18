Railway sector adds more trains, offers 5,500 additional tickets for Tet

To meet increased travel demand during the 2026 Lunar New Year, the railway sector will add 11 short-haul services in the South, offering about 5,500 extra tickets.

According to Railway Transport Joint Stock Company, the added services will primarily operate from Saigon Station to destinations in the Central provinces.

These include trains D2 (Saigon–Da Nang) and STK2 (Saigon–Tam Ky), operating on the 28th day of the twelfth lunar month, as well as trains SNT4 and SNT6 (Saigon–Nha Trang) running on the first and second days of Tet. In the opposite direction, trains SNT3, D1 and STK1 will serve passengers returning to Ho Chi Minh City after the holiday.

Railway Transport Joint Stock Company has implemented its 2026 Lunar New Year (Tet) transportation plan from February 3 to March 8, 2026, operating 55 trains with more than 800 railcars and offering approximately 335,000 tickets. A large number of tickets are still available on many dates and routes, especially before and after the peak Tet travel period. The railway sector recommended that passengers closely follow official information and book tickets early through authorized channels.

Meanwhile, bus terminals expect passenger volumes during Tet to rise sharply, with travel concentrated between the 22nd and 28th days of the twelfth lunar month. Major coach stations, including New Eastern, Eastern and Western, have prepared service plans covering 20 days before and after the Tet holiday.

The travel peak is forecast to start from the 26th day of the twelfth lunar month. The New Eastern Bus Station plans to operate nearly 8,850 trips serving more than 164,000 passengers, while the Eastern Bus Station expects over 10,600 trips and more than 201,000 passengers.

The Western Bus Station anticipates about 37,390 trips serving over 842,000 passengers, with daily volumes possibly reaching nearly 70,000 at peak times. Ticket prices will be adjusted in line with regulations, with increases capped at 40 percent to 60 percent depending on route and timing.

The coach stations confirmed their commitment to working closely with competent authorities to ensure security, public order, traffic safety and service quality during the Tet period.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong