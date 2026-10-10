Railway Group focuses on asset development, TOD

The Vietnam National Railway Group is stepping up asset development and railway-oriented development (TOD) to unlock new growth opportunities and strengthen the value of its railway infrastructure.

On October 9, the Vietnam National Railway Group launched the Railway Asset Development and TOD Board (transit-oriented development) in Hanoi, aiming to boost revenue growth from exploiting its land funds and assets.

Vietnam National Railway Corporation announces personnel appointments at the Railway Asset Development and TOD Department. Photo: Hai Anh

The Railway Asset Development and TOD Board serves as an advisory unit to assist the Member Council, the Chairman of the Member Council, and the General Directorate of the Vietnam National Railway Group in managing, investing in, developing, and commercially exploiting the group's land funds and assets.

The board will lead the development of portfolios, strategies, and exploitation plans to enhance asset use efficiency and increase non-transportation revenue. It is also responsible for researching and proposing urban planning and development oriented around public transportation, integrated with commercial and service development at railway stations and surrounding areas.

At the launch ceremony, the Vietnam National Railway Group announced the appointment of Mr. Le Dinh Ha, former Director of Saigon Railway Joint Stock Company, as Head of the Railway Asset Development and TOD Board of Vietnam.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan