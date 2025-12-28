Travel

Culinary festival opens in Vung Tau, HCMC

A culinary festival was officially opened at Bai Sau (Back Beach) Park, Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City last night, December 27.

The festival is co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports and Nam Phuong Event Company Limited, featuring 85 food stalls and hundreds of specialty dishes from provinces and cities across the country.

Running for nine days, from December 27, 2025 to January 4, 2026, the event is expected to attract 30,000 to 60,000 residents and visitors for sightseeing, shopping, hands-on experiences and culinary enjoyment.

It aims to create a vibrant cultural, culinary and tourism series for eastern Ho Chi Minh City during the 2026 New Year holiday.

In addition to food activities, the festival offers a wide range of entertainment programs, including recreational activities, photo check-in areas and nightly music performances.

Other highlights in the series include the running race, yoga performances, artistic shows and a New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

By Quang Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong

