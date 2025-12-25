Tourism firms turn to AI amid customer experience challenges

Tourism enterprises turn to artificial intelligence and data analytics to target potential customers, but sustainable success depends on mastering customer experience management.

Visitors looking to book tours at Saigontourist Travel Agency.

Ho Chi Minh City’s major tourism enterprises are ramping up artificial intelligence adoption, but a new report warns that without stronger leadership and processes, high technology risks delivering low effectiveness in customer experience.

Several major tourism enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City are intensifying their use of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data analytics to identify and engage potential customer segments.

However, this growing reliance on AI also introduces new challenges for customer experience management raising the risk of high technology, low effectiveness if leadership and processes fail to adapt. This reality was highlighted in the newly released Vietnam Customer Experience Report 2025, unveiled in Ho Chi Minh City by SOI.Pro, CSMO, and Filum.ai, with support from XMGlobal and Anchanto.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of consumer behavior and expectations, as well as the degree of transformation among Vietnamese enterprises as CX and AI emerge as key competitive priorities.

According to the report, Vietnamese consumers prioritize experiences that are fast, accurate, and transparent, while many businesses remain focused on digitizing channels and personalizing appearances. Despite an average satisfaction score of 7.45 out of 10, customer loyalty stands at only about 20 percent, indicating that current CX strategies are insufficient to ensure long-term retention.

To bridge this gap, several leading tourism companies are leveraging AI and data-driven tools. AI supports personalized marketing messages and tailored tour recommendations for different customer groups, improving engagement efficiency and conversion rates. Chatbots and virtual assistants operating 24/7 also help filter customer needs from the earliest consultation stages.

According to Thuong Le, Deputy General Director of SYCA Corporation and lead researcher of the Vietnam Customer Experience Report, a direct comparison between consumer expectations and business execution reveals a clear gap between talking about CX and doing CX.

“When businesses measure accurately, assign ownership of the customer journey, and continuously improve through data insights, CX evolves into an operational capability rather than merely a marketing slogan,” he emphasized.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan