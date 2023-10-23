Quy Nhon Int’l Sailing, SUP Paddleboard Race 2023 to take place next week

The Quy Nhon International Sailing and Stand-up (SUP) Paddleboard Racing 2023 is scheduled to take place in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh on October 28-29.

Around 20 professional athletes from 10 countries, including Australia, France, Singapore, Japan, Italy, and others will participate in the competition.

The race is part of the Formula 1 powerboat race F1H2O Grand Prix and Aquabike Grand Prix 2024 which will be held at Thi Nai lagoon covering Tuy Phuoc and Phu Cat districts in Quy Nhon City of Binh Dinh Province at the beginning of the next year.

The Quy Nhon International Sailing and Stand-up Paddleboard Racing 2023 is co-organized by the Vietnam Canoeing Rowing Sailing Federation (VCRSF), Binh Dinh F1 Joint Stock Company, and the Center for Communications under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

At the press conference of the event held on October 23, the People’s Committee of Binh Dinh Province asked the Binh Dinh F1 Joint Stock Company to build a detailed and specific plan for the competition and related activities, coordinate with the Quy Nhon Maritime Port Authority to determine the location and stretch of the race as well as ensure athletes’ safety at the sporting event.

The organization board also proposed an arrangement of areas for an art space, a stage, and power sources; instructions for search and rescue, fire prevention and fighting, security, and traffic issues; immigration procedures for participants and visitors