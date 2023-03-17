Quang Tri province calls for investment in 80 projects

The central province of Quang Tri is calling for investment in 80 key projects in a wide range of fields under an investment attraction plan for the 2023-2025 period, with a vision until 2030.

The investment portfolio includes four projects in energy development, 14 in agricultural production and processing, 14 in industrial manufacturing, 22 in infrastructure development, and 30 in education, healthcare and tourism.

The plan highlights Quang Tri’s advantages as an important hub of many transport links and as the starting point of the east-west economic corridor linking Laos, Thailand and Myanmar with seaports in central Vietnam.

In recent years, Quang Tri’s investment attraction has seen positive results from many large investment projects, helping to create jobs for local people, increase the province’s revenue, and shift its economic structure.

However, investment attraction efficiency has yet to meet expectations as there are only a few projects with advanced technologies and strong spill-over effects.

Therefore, the province has identified a range of measures to enhance its investment climate, including stepping up administrative reform and raising the awareness of local officials on improving the business environment.

Quang Tri aims to become an energy center of Vietnam’s central region as well as a logistics hub of regional countries by 2030.