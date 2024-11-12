Quang Ngai Province urgently braces against tropical depression, storm Toraji

Under the influence of the tropical depression and newly-formed storm Toraji offshore, the coastal areas of Quang Ngai Province have been experiencing intense spells of rain, huge waves and sustained winds.

As of November 12, the Quang Ngai Provincial Meteorological and Hydrological Station reported that at 7 a.m., the storm's center was located at approximately 18.5 degrees North latitude, 118.7 degrees East longitude over the eastern waters of the northern East Sea with a maximum wind near the storm's center at 75-102 kilometers per hour.

The storm is moving northwest at an hourly speed of about 10 kilometers.

The sea is extremely rough and very dangerous for all vessels in the above-mentioned hazardous zones as well as the coastal areas of Quang Ngai Province.

The local authorities have banned all vessels from going offshore to fish at the current time.

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Binh Hai Commune, Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province Nguyen Quang Vu informed that to respond to rough seas from the ongoing tropical depression and storm Toraji at sea, the local authorities have coordinated with the Binh Hai Border Guard Station to require fishermen to move their boats ashore to ensure safety until further notice.

Vessels are instructed to safe anchorage. (Photo: Nguyen Trang)

As reported by the local authorities, about 140 boats, 135 basket boats and 55 fishing vessels of Binh Hai Commune, Binh Son District are operating amid rough sea, strong winds and huge waves.

The Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue of Binh Hai Commune has arranged forces on 24/7 duty at the communal People's Committee headquarters to regularly monitor and provide information about the storm's developments and the tropical depression in the East Sea to fishermen; regularly contacting and coordinating with stations and posts in the commune to monitor the number of vessels operating in the affected area and calling for and guiding them to safe anchorage or to escape the dangerous area.

According to the Quang Ngai Provincial Border Guard Command, there are currently 281 fishing vessels with 3,710 workers operating in the hazardous areas. All vessels have received information about the storm's developments and instructions.

For vessels in the storm-affected area, the Quang Ngai Provincial Border Guard Command has informed the vessels and urgently requested them to move to safe shelter.

The Provincial Border Guard Command and local authorities have informed the owners of cages and aquaculture farms to secure them safely.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong