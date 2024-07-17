Travel

Quang Binh selected most beautiful destinations from American travel magazine

SGGPO

Quang Binh Province, with its pristine nature, majestic landscapes, beautiful caves, rivers, and streams, has been celebrated by the renowned American travel magazine Travel+Leisure as one of the most beautiful destinations in the world.

phong nha.jfif
Phong Nha cave

The Department of Tourism in Quang Binh Province said that editors of Travel+Leisure praise Quang Binh Province as a stunning region in Vietnam, where visitors can immerse themselves in countless caves, rivers, and springs. Additionally, the vast mountain ranges and diverse plant ecosystems make Quang Binh Province a veritable paradise, promising an escape to pristine, tranquil nature.

Notably, Quang Binh Province has become even more extraordinary with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO-recognized World Natural Heritage site. Along winding paths and legendary rivers, travelers will discover immense, mysterious caves nestled within lush forests and untouched natural beauty.

This destination is undoubtedly perfect for adventure enthusiasts who seek exhilarating experiences, whether it’s kayaking, cave exploration, long hikes, or camping.

Travel+Leisure’s list includes stunning destinations across Europe, Asia, and Africa, where nature, culture, and architecture combine to offer rare experiences that cannot be found elsewhere. Among these, Vietnam has captured the hearts of Travel+Leisure editors as an ideal tropical retreat.

By Minh Phong – Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Travel+Leisure’s list Travel+Leisure editors Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park a UNESCO-recognized World Natural Heritage

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn