PV GAS signs deal with Japan Cooperation Center Petroleum

PV GAS Corporation and its subsidiary PV GAS LPG JSC have signed a cooperation agreement with Japan Cooperation Center Petroleum (JCCP) on improving the management capacity of LPG cylinders distribution by barcode in Vietnam.
At the signing ceremony. (Photo: pvgas.com.vn)

The signing marked an important step in strengthening cooperation between PV GAS and its partners to improve the company’s management capacity and advance its position in the LPG market.

To accomplish the retail LPG strategy for the period of 2021-2025, which was approved last year, PV GAS and PV GAS LPG are striving to expand their retail network and distribution channels as well as enhance business efficiency. During that process, PV GAS and PV GAS LPG worked with JCCP and Hagio Company to conduct research and test the tracking of LPG cylinders by barcode using the Japanese technology.

Barcode technology has been proven effective through long-term use in Japan. This advanced distribution management system will contribute to supporting PV GAS and PV GAS LPG to improve management capacity and optimise the delivery and receipt of LPG cylinders, reduce operating costs.

