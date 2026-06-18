PV Drilling joins top 50 public companies, wins ESG honors

PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) has achieved a major corporate milestone by debuting on the 2026 VIX50 list of the Top 50 Prestigious and Efficient Public Companies, announced by Vietnam Report.

Simultaneously, the corporation was named among the Top 50 Sustainable Development Companies (Top 50 CSA) by Nhip Cau Dau Tu Magazine, specifically recognized in the "Human Resources Strategy for Sustainable Development" category.

PV Drilling was honored as one of the Top 50 Sustainable Development Enterprises (Top 50 CSA) 2026 in the category of “Human Resources Strategy for Sustainable Development.”

These twin honors validate PV Drilling’s sustained efforts to optimize operational efficiency, enhance corporate governance, expand high-quality human resources, and seamlessly integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its long-term growth strategy.

At PV Drilling, human resources are treated as a core institutional pillar alongside professionalism and integrity. Between 2023 and 2025, the corporation heavily accelerated its workforce development investments:

Total training volume surged from 43,716 hours to 70,424 hours, averaging 37.36 training hours per employee,

Annual training expenditure rose to VND29.39 billion (US$1.13 million) by 2025,

Sustainable development and ESG topics were directly embedded into the curriculum, accounting for 440 training hours in 2025,

The training completion rate for rig personnel climbed from 86 percent to 90.82 percent.

Ho Vu Hai, Deputy General Director of PV Drilling, receives the Top 50 Sustainable Development Enterprises 2026 award on behalf of the corporation.

The corporation's human resources strategy spans the entire employee lifecycle encompassing recruitment, training, career pathing, performance evaluation, and promotion while progressively incorporating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and business ethics.

PV Drilling’s inclusion on the VIX50 list reflects its robust risk management and rising brand equity in the stock market. The ranking evaluates public companies across four critical financial metrics including revenue, profit, total assets, and market capitalization, alongside strict media reputation audits.

On June 2, 2026, Vietnam Report named PV Drilling among the Top 50 Most Reputable and Effective Public Companies.

The corporation currently owns a modern fleet of 8 offshore drilling rigs. Seven of these units are operating across Southeast Asia, while a next-generation jack-up rig, tentatively named PV Drilling X, is slated to join the fleet.

Backed by a high-tech well services ecosystem, PV Drilling provides specialized manpower for offshore, onshore, and geothermal drilling, as well as carbon capture and storage (CCS) well operations, maintaining high rig utilization rates and safe operational track records.

Corporate Outlook: Moving forward, these accolades serve as a catalyst for PV Drilling to maintain its balanced approach between business growth, corporate governance, and workforce empowerment, ultimately adding long-term value for employees, shareholders, and partners in the regional energy sector.

By Thanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan