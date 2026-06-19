HCMC accelerates digital transformation in public transit with MultiGo App

Ho Chi Minh City is fast-tracking a fare-free bus policy while rolling out its MultiGo app, an all-in-one digital hub for metro, buses, bikes, and payments, anchoring a bold push toward smart, green, and seamless urban mobility.

As Ho Chi Minh City prepares for its ambitious bus fare-free initiative, the city is simultaneously ramping up its digital infrastructure to foster a smart, green, and sustainable public transportation ecosystem.

Ho Chi Minh City launches the MultiGo application to pave the way for bus fare-free initiative (Photo: Quoc Hung)

Director Pham Ngoc Dung of the Public Transport Management Center under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction highlighted these efforts on June 19, emphasizing the central role of the MultiGo application.

Launched in April 2025, MultiGo serves as the city’s official public transit platform for Android and iOS. The application has already garnered over 254,000 downloads, with roughly 133,000 on iOS and 121,000 on Android.

According to the Department of Construction, the platform is designed to integrate all public transport modes including buses, metro lines, water buses, and public bicyclesinto a single interface. Key features include smart route planning that offers optimized travel paths and real-time vehicle tracking, as well as an integrated payment system using the virtual "MultiPass”. This system supports major digital wallets and banking platforms, such as MoMo, ShopeePay, ZaloPay, VNPT Money, Viettel Money, Visa, Mastercard, and Napas. By connecting with Metro HURC, TNGo bicycles, and city traffic information systems, MultiGo serves as a vital step toward the city’s goal of "one account, one payment method, one seamless journey" and the future development of Mobility as a Service.

City dwellers should download the MultiGo application for free travel by bus (Photo: Quoc Hung)

To ensure a smooth transition to the upcoming fare-free policy, the city has outlined a multi-stage communication plan for 2026. From July through August, the campaign will focus on encouraging trial ridership among students, young workers, and families. From September through October, efforts will pivot to promoting consistent bus usage and providing comprehensive tutorials on the identity verification procedures required for the policy’s second phase, which begins in October.

To support this, the city will release various media resources, including Q&A guides, infographics, and instructional videos on utilizing MultiGo, VNeID, national identity cards, and other digital payment methods.

Complementing this digital shift, Ho Chi Minh City is accelerating its transition to a greener bus fleet. Out of the 2,432 current vehicles, 56.2 percent, comprised of 1,185 electric buses and 182 CNG-powered vehicles, already utilize environmentally friendly energy. The city’s roadmap mandates that by January 1, 2027, 100 percent of intra-provincial buses will run on electricity or green fuel. Following the conversion of remaining CNG vehicles between 2027 and 2028, the city aims for its entire fleet of intra-provincial and inter-provincial buses to be fully electric by January 1, 2029, marking a significant commitment to reducing carbon emissions and improving urban air quality.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan