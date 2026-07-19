Vietnam Education Publishing House honored among Vietnam's top 20 famous brands

The Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) has been named among Vietnam's Top 20 Famous Brands 2026, recognising its nearly 70-year contribution to educational publishing and reaffirming its leading role in providing learning resources nationwide.

Pham Vinh Thai, VEPH's Member of the Members' Council and Editor-in-Chief, receives the certificate recognising the publisher as one of Vietnam's Top 20 Famous Brands 2026. — Photo courtesy of VEPH

The Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) has been named among the Top 20 Famous Brands in Vietnam 2026, underscoring its nearly seven decades of contribution to the country's education sector and its position as the nation's leading educational publisher.

The recognition was presented at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 18 as part of the annual Famous Brands – Competitive Brands of Vietnam program organised by the Vietnam Intellectual Property Association.

This year's event marked the program's 20th anniversary, celebrating two decades of promoting intellectual property protection, technological innovation, sound corporate governance and internationally aligned brand development among Vietnamese enterprises.

The selection process, which ran from March to July 2026, attracted businesses from a broad range of industries. According to the organisers, the judging council evaluated candidates against the criteria set out in Article 75 of Vietnam's Law on Intellectual Property before selecting 60 outstanding brands nationwide, including the Top 20 Famous Brands.

VEPH's inclusion in the prestigious list reflects not only the strength of its brand but also its sustained commitment to product quality, educational excellence and social responsibility.

Established on June 1, 1957, the publisher has grown into Vietnam's largest publishing house, with nearly 40 member units and affiliated companies across the country. It publishes more than 300 million books each year, accounting for approximately 80 per cent of the nation's total publishing output, and plays a central role in supplying textbooks and learning materials for general and vocational education.

The award comes at a significant moment for the publisher. Beginning with the 2026–27 academic year, its Connecting Knowledge with Life textbook series has been selected for nationwide implementation, a milestone the publisher described as a strong endorsement of the quality and pedagogical value of its flagship educational resource.

"The reputation of a brand is not achieved by chance. It is built through strategic vision, unwavering commitment to quality and a strong sense of responsibility to the community," said Phạm Vĩnh Thái, member of the Members' Council and Editor-in-Chief of VEPH.

"The nationwide adoption of the Connecting Knowledge with Life textbook series from the 2026–27 school year is the clearest testament to the quality of our publications and the trust that educators, parents, students and readers have placed in VEPH," he said.

Thái added that the dual milestone of receiving the Top 20 Famous Brands recognition and having its textbook series adopted nationwide would strengthen the publisher's resolve to continue investing in innovation, safeguarding its intellectual property and delivering high-quality educational resources.

The latest accolade adds to a growing list of honours received by VEPH, including the Ho Chi Minh Order, multiple National Book Awards and the Vietnam Digital Transformation Award in 2025.

Looking ahead, the publisher said it would continue to uphold its long-standing commitment to students by advancing digital transformation, expanding digital learning resources for teachers and learners, and applying new technologies to improve the quality of its publications. It also pledged to strengthen operational efficiency while supporting Vietnam's ongoing education reform and deeper international integration.

VNA