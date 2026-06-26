Taiwanese tech firms deepen AI, digital partnership with HCMC

Technology companies from Taiwan (China) and Ho Chi Minh City expanded cooperation in AI, digital infrastructure and smart city development through a series of business matching events and industry discussions.

On June 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association (HCA), together with partner organizations, welcomed a delegation of leading technology companies from Taiwan (China) and the Institute for Information Industry (III) for a series of trade promotion activities, thematic seminars, business matching sessions and meetings with leading technology organizations in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business representatives from Vietnam and Taiwan (China) participate in the series of events.

The program was held as part of the VIETNAM ICTCOMM 2026 International Exhibition, with support from the H10+ Global Digital Technology Services Association. It brought together more than 200 representatives from government agencies, technology experts and businesses from Vietnam and Taiwan (China).

At the seminar, “Digital Technology Services in the AI Era: Breakthrough Opportunities and Challenges for Global Businesses,” experts and companies from both sides discussed key areas including operational optimization, data security, RFID technology, smart manufacturing and environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices. The discussions aimed to provide Vietnamese businesses with practical insights to improve operational efficiency and strengthen competitiveness amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI).

Hoang Minh Anh Tu, Vice Chairman of HCA, speaks at the event

Later that day, the one-on-one business matching event, “Taiwan Digital Day 2026,” featured more than 50 in-depth meetings between Vietnamese and Taiwanese companies. The sessions focused on two priority areas: digital infrastructure and solutions, and green energy and smart city solutions, under the coordination of HCA and the Institute for Information Industry.

Hoang Minh Anh Tu, Vice Chairman of HCA, said strengthening connections, cooperation and knowledge sharing between technology businesses from the two sides is becoming increasingly important as digital transformation accelerates globally.

Visitors explore many new technologies in the exhibition area

According to the Vice Chairman of HCA, Taiwan Digital Day 2026 is not only a trade promotion event but also a platform for fostering long-term cooperation between the ICT communities of Vietnam and Taiwan (China), particularly in technologies supporting sustainable development and the digital economy.

On June 25 and 26, HCA and the Taiwanese business delegation continued working with key strategic organizations in the city, including the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center (DXCenter) and Viettel IDC.

The discussions focused on data infrastructure development, cloud computing and core digital platforms supporting Ho Chi Minh City's digital transformation. Participants also shared Taiwan's practical implementation experience to explore cooperation opportunities in smart city development and online public services.

HCA said the series of activities reaffirms its role as a bridge between Ho Chi Minh City's technology business community and international partners, helping promote investment cooperation and technology transfer. The initiative is expected to support digital transformation, strengthen the competitiveness of Vietnamese technology companies and deepen their integration into the global digital value chain.

By Bui Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan