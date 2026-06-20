Fashion sector looks to technology and AI to drive sustainable growth

The fashion e-commerce sector is leveraging technology, data and artificial intelligence to enhance customer experience, expand market access and promote sustainable consumption as the industry continues to grow at more than 20 percent annually.

On the afternoon of June 19, the E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade and TikTok Vietnam, organized a seminar titled “Promoting E-Commerce Development in the Fashion Industry.”

Director Le Hoang Anh of the E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency at the seminar

Speaking at the seminar, Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, said e-commerce is becoming an important driver of trade growth, helping businesses access new markets, optimize operations and strengthen connections with consumers. Ho Chi Minh City is always ready to accompany and support businesses in taking advantage of new development opportunities, contributing to the city’s economic growth targets.

According to Director Le Hoang Anh of the E-Commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the e-commerce sector has maintained annual growth of more than 20 percent for many consecutive years.

Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, emphasizes that e-commerce is emerging as a key driver of trade growth

The seminar provided an opportunity for stakeholders to discuss solutions to enhance customer experience, apply new technologies, data and artificial intelligence in business operations, and expand markets for enterprises.

Nhan Kha Ai, a TikTok Shop content creator, said consumers need information that matches their needs. Product promotion should focus on real-life experiences, materials, functionality and target users, helping customers make effective purchasing decisions and encouraging sustainable consumption.

A livestream sales event organized by TikTok at Ben Thanh Market, Ho Chi Minh City.

Nguyen Lam Thanh, General Director of TikTok Shop Vietnam, said the platform is working alongside brands to convey the stories of the fashion industry to consumers, contributing to the promotion of sustainable fashion trends and reducing waste.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan