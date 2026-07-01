Da Nang to host Vietnam Financial Forum 2026

Vietnam Financial Forum 2026 will gather around 350 experts, policymakers, investors and business leaders to discuss the future of Vietnam's financial sector and regional market development.

Organizers officially launched Vietnam Financial Forum 2026 (VFF 2026) at a press conference in Da Nang on June 30.

The forum is co-organized by Techcombank, DaNang 365 and HORECFEX.

The forum will take place on July 9– July 10 at the Ariyana International Convention Center in Da Nang, bringing together approximately 350 experts, policymakers, investors and businesses from the finance, banking, fintech and capital market sectors in Vietnam and abroad.

As a national-level financial forum, VFF 2026 aims to provide a platform for in-depth dialogue on the future of Vietnam's financial market and Southeast Asia's financial landscape. Key topics will include capital market development, digital finance, financial infrastructure, sustainable investment, venture capital and emerging financial technologies.

Journalists attend the press conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The forum will feature plenary sessions and parallel thematic discussions to foster in-depth exchanges on building a modern, integrated, and sustainable financial ecosystem.

Rich McClellan, Chief Executive Officer of the Vietnam International Financial Center in HCMC (VIFC HCMC), said that the forum follows a private sector-led model, creating a platform for experts, investors, businesses, and regulators to discuss the future of financial markets. He added that the event aims to support Vietnam's ambition to develop internationally connected financial centers.

Chris Vanloon, Chairman of the Central Vietnam Business Alliance, said that VFF 2026 comes as Vietnam strengthens its position on the regional financial map, while Da Nang is emerging as a dynamic hub for innovation, investment, and international cooperation.

Representatives of the organizing committee chair the press conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The forum is expected to promote public-private dialogue, strengthen links between businesses and international capital and expertise, and enhance Da Nang's profile as a destination for financial and investment events.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong