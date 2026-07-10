Business

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Digital support package launched for newly established businesses

SGGP

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance and Viettel Ho Chi Minh City on July 9 announced a package of support solutions for newly established enterprises while launching a coordinated program to provide business registration information.

Under the initiative, Viettel Ho Chi Minh City has developed the STC700 digital transformation package, tailored specifically for newly established businesses. The package includes Gigabit-speed internet service, a 6-month digital signature, and 500 electronic invoices.

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Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance and Viettel Ho Chi Minh City perform the launch ceremony for a support package designed for newly established businesses.

The support package enables businesses to save approximately 75 percent compared with standard market prices, helping reduce initial investment costs, shorten the time required to complete administrative procedures and electronic transactions, and improve operational readiness during the early stages of business operations.

Hoang Vu Thanh, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance, said that supporting businesses in developing efficient production and business activities while contributing to the city's growth is the primary objective of the cooperation program.

Ngo Manh Hung, Director of Viettel Ho Chi Minh City, said that the company will assign a dedicated technical consulting team to assist businesses throughout their use of the services.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong

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digital transformation newly established businesses Viettel Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance STC700 digital signature electronic invoices business support

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