PV Drilling leveraging NOVOS to construct cutting edge smart rigs

Petrovietnam Drilling & Well Service Corp. (PV Drilling) is rolling out the advanced NOVOS automation platform across its offshore fleet to standardize operations and accelerate its digital transformation, aiming to achieve Smart Rig operations.

PV Drilling VI stands as one of the three exclusive rigs selected by PV Drilling to roll out the NOVOS drilling automation platform

NOVOS (NOV Operating System) essentially serves as a comprehensive drilling automation platform, operating as a high-level control layer seamlessly integrated above existing systems. This robust framework has been heavily researched by National Oilwell Varco since 2012. While conventional systems like Amphion or Cyberbase control individual equipment in isolation, NOVOS flawlessly coordinates the entire drilling process strictly based on pre-established scenarios.

Over a decade, NOVOS has drastically evolved from a relatively simple drilling automation platform into a profoundly integrated ecosystem. This expansive network faultlessly encompasses core process automation (NOVOS), AI optimization (KAIZEN), automated directional control (DrillLink), MPD integration, rig floor mechanization (ATOM RTX), alongside rigorous data analytics and remote support (Performance Center).

The massive PV DRILLING IX jack-up rig is prominently featured as one of the three primary units chosen by PV Drilling to heavily implement the NOVOS ecosystem

NOVOS inherently acts as a crucial stepping stone toward much higher levels of automation, allowing interconnected technologies to operate synchronously. Ultimately, it achieves three fundamental objectives: elevating overarching safety, improving sheer performance, and enhancing situational awareness.

Notably, it doesn’t replace human workers; rather, it aggressively supports operators in performing grueling tasks safely. Once repetitive maneuvers are meticulously automated, rig workers can confidently shift their focus toward handling high-stakes situations.

Currently, PV Drilling operates a highly modern offshore fleet, prominently featuring six jack-up rigs and a massive deep-water rig. Concurrently, the corporation is continuously funneling investments into an additional rig, tentatively named PV DRILLING X.

Given their sprawling footprint across Southeast Asia, it appears the rigid demand for absolute uniformity in service quality is paramount. If the past dilemma was simply operating a solitary rig efficiently, today’s far more daunting challenge is to flawlessly guarantee that every single rig consistently achieves the exact same execution standard, completely regardless of harsh environments, and they aren’t taking any chances.

PV Drilling’s highly calculated roadmap for deploying the robust NOVOS system

To solve this complex issue, PV Drilling has firmly placed its trust in NOVOS.

Unlike deeply entrenched traditional systems obsessively focusing on solitary equipment, NOVOS is intrinsically built as an open automation platform consolidating diverse data. Notably, it’s developed following an “expand rather than replace” philosophy, allowing smooth integration with pre-existing setups.

Consequently, PV Drilling can heavily capitalize on its readily available technical foundation, slash investment costs, and systematically expand robust automation. In the end, rigorous digitization seamlessly transforms maneuvers that historically relied on particular personal experience into remarkably repeatable standard protocols across the sprawling fleet.

The sophisticated automation architecture currently being rolled out by PV Drilling strictly in accordance with NOVOS protocols

For PV Drilling, determinedly investing in advanced platforms like NOVOS doesn’t merely boost short-term drilling performance. Rather, it lays a profound foundation for a sprawling digital transformation strategy. Therefore, NOVOS isn’t the final destination, but simply a foundational building block propelling the corporation toward highly sophisticated Smart Rig operations.

Instead of blindly rolling out the system simultaneously, PV Drilling has meticulously crafted a controlled, sequential roadmap. Accordingly, they’ll initially deploy NOVOS on vetted rigs such as PV Drilling VI, VIII, and IX for real-world operations, vigorously harvesting performance data and continuously calibrating protocols. Only when this overarching model is thoroughly validated will they finally get the ball rolling on a massive fleet-wide expansion before 2030.

Once the rigorous trial phase wraps up, this robust system won’t just automate tasks; it’s slated to inherently become the central connecting axis of a profoundly intelligent ecosystem. NOVOS flawlessly juggles a dual role, serving as an execution platform for standardized sequences while acting as the bedrock data source for higher-level applications.

Globally, top-tier contractors have proven that combining automation with real-time cloud data allows AI to heavily bolster analytics and elevate consistency. For instance, solutions deployed by Nabors recently recorded connection time reductions exceeding 50 percent.

NOVOS seamlessly facilitates knowledge sharing and guarantees absolute uniformity across all operational rigs

PV Drilling is reportedly pursuing a similar model, explicitly injecting far more comprehensive integration by pairing NOVOS with maintenance and rig asset management software. In this cutting-edge environment, cohesive data will directly power predictive maintenance and strategic planning.

Once NOVOS is consistently up and running, demanding clientele will realize the corporation doesn’t just supply rigs; they deliver a highly predictable and measurable service quality framework.

It’s perfectly safe to say the Smart Rig isn’t just a flashy buzzword; it’s a robust, long-term strategy. As the global market grows increasingly cutthroat, providing tech-anchored services will inevitably dictate competitive prowess. In the end, clients don’t just obsess over rental costs; they’re profoundly interested in slashing timeframes, elevating safety, and shrinking lifecycle expenses. That undeniably constitutes the sheer bedrock of long-term trust PV Drilling rigorously strives to achieve.

By Nguyet Anh – Translated by Thanh Tam