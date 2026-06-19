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Vietnamese poultry eggs enter Japanese market

Vietnam’s Vinh Thanh Dat Food JSC on June 18 exported its first container of ready-to-eat eggs to Japan.

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Containers of ready-to-eat eggs exported to Japan by Vinh Thanh Dat (Photo: Thanhnien.vn)

The shipment marks the outcome of cooperation between Vinh Thanh Dat and its Japanese partner. The two sides spent nearly two years preparing, researching, and refining the product. Developed with support from Japanese experts, the ready-to-eat eggs are tailored to Japanese consumers and meet the country’s stringent food safety standards.

The first shipment to Japan not only reflects Vinh Thanh Dat’s efforts to enhance the value of Vietnamese eggs but also opens new opportunities for processed egg products to access demanding international markets.

Meanwhile, Vietnam’s poultry egg market is facing oversupply, largely due to many farms expanding their flocks following a period of high egg prices. Production has outpaced demand, leading to a decline in prices.

Against this backdrop, expanding export markets is expected to help absorb excess supply, improve livelihoods for poultry farmers, and give them greater confidence to maintain production.

In the long term, this direction could help address the recurring cycle of bumper supply and falling prices that has long affected the egg industry.

It also provides an opportunity for farmers to gradually standardise and upgrade production processes, while enabling Vietnam’s poultry egg sector to further strengthen and complete its value chain.

VNA

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Japanese market Vietnamese poultry eggs international markets processed egg products

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