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Dong Hoi–Cam Ranh air route to open on August 16

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A new direct air route between Dong Hoi and Cam Ranh will begin operations on August 16.

The Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in coordination with Sun PhuQuoc Airways, announced the launch of the new Dong Hoi–Cam Ranh air route and introduced a series of activities for the Khanh Hoa Culture and Tourism Days in Quang Tri 2026 at a conference on July 29.

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Ms. Thai Thi Le Hang, Director of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, chairs the conference.

Beginning August 16, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will operate three round-trip flights a week between Dong Hoi and Cam Ranh using Airbus A320neo aircraft, with services on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The route is expected to boost tourism between Quang Tri and Khanh Hoa while encouraging the development of regional tourism products that combine beach and resort experiences with the north-central region's historical, cultural and ecological attractions.

Nearly 1,000 passengers have already booked tickets for the inaugural flights.

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Delegates attend the conference announcing the new Dong Hoi–Cam Ranh air route.

The conference also introduced the Khanh Hoa Culture and Tourism Days in Quang Tri 2026, themed "Khanh Hoa–Quang Tri: Connecting Heritage, Reaching the Blue Sea," scheduled for August 14–August 18.

The event will feature cooperation agreements on culture, sports and tourism between the two localities, cultural exchange performances, tourism promotion activities, exhibitions of OCOP products and Khanh Hoa specialties, as well as a familiarization (fam) trip in Quang Tri aimed at expanding tourism markets and strengthening regional tourism cooperation.

By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Dong Hoi–Cam Ranh air route Sun PhuQuoc Airways Khanh Hoa Quang Tri new air route

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