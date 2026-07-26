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Da Nang breaks ground on US$408 mln cultural and entertainment complex

SGGP

Construction of a festival, cultural, and entertainment venue in the central coastal city of Da Nang, with a total investment of nearly VND10.75 trillion (US$408 million), was kicked off on July 25.

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At the groundbreaking ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Spanning over 21 hectares within the Da Nang Downtown mega-urban area in Ngu Hanh Son Ward, the project sits prominently along the Han River.

The centerpiece of the complex is a state-of-the-art outdoor stadium and amphitheater with a capacity of nearly 20,000 seats. The facility is designed to host the annual Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, alongside large-scale music concerts, cultural events, exhibitions, and international conferences.

The complex will also feature a 47-storey commercial tower integrating a hotel, serviced apartments, a shopping center, dining venues, and high-end amenities. Additional developments include riverfront parks, public green spaces, and upgraded technical infrastructure, alongside the undergrounding of a 110kV power line.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Nguyen Manh Hung emphasized that the Sun Galaxy Complex is a key strategic project for the city. He noted that the landmark is expected to bolster Da Nang’s positioning as an attractive investment destination, an innovation hub, and a regional center for major events and festivals, while serving as a dynamic growth engine for the country.

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Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Nguyen Manh Hung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
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Sun Galaxy Complex
By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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