Sun PhuQuoc Airways offers 30 percent discount on Hai Phong–Phu Quoc flights

Sun PhuQuoc Airways has announced discounts of up to 30 percent on fares for its new Hai Phong–Phu Quoc route.

The Hai Phong City People's Committee on July 13 held a conference introducing new routes of Sun PhuQuoc Airways connecting the northern port city with Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Quoc and other Southern destinations.

The airline is scheduled to launch daily flights on the Hai Phong–Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong–Phu Quoc routes on July 25. Since ticket sales opened, more than 5,000 bookings have been recorded for the two routes.

A conference introduces Sun PhuQuoc Airways' new flight routes.

Under the planned schedule, flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Hai Phong City will depart at 7:05 a.m. and arrive at 9:10 a.m. on the same day. The return flight will leave Hai Phong at 3:50 p.m. and land in Ho Chi Minh City at 6:00 p.m.

Flights from Hai Phong to Phu Quoc will depart at 10:00 a.m. and arrive at 12:05 p.m on the same day. The return service will leave Phu Quoc at 12:55 p.m. and arrive in Hai Phong at 3:00 p.m. on the same day.

To mark the launch, the airline is offering several promotional fares. Passengers booking for two or more people through the Sun PhuQuoc Airways website or mobile app will receive a 30 percent discount on the base fare for the Hai Phong–Phu Quoc route. The promotion applies to flights operated between July 25 and October 24, excluding peak and special peak travel periods.

Passengers purchasing tickets through Sun PhuQuoc Airways' authorized traditional travel agents can also receive a 25 percent discount on the base fare for the Hai Phong–Phu Quoc route during the same travel period, subject to the same blackout dates.

In addition, travelers will receive discounts on selected services within the Sun Group ecosystem in Cat Ba, Quang Ninh and Phu Tho.

By Gia Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong