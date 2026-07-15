Major energy and industrial technology exhibitions open in HCMC

A series of international exhibitions on energy efficiency, electrical technology, and food processing and packaging opened in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing together nearly 650 companies from Vietnam and abroad.

Visitors view models and energy-saving devices at the exhibition.

A series of exhibitions on energy conservation, electrical equipment, and food processing, packaging, and preservation technologies officially opened at noon on July 15 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The events, held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, include the 19th Vietnam International Exhibition on Electrical Technology and Equipment (Vietnam ETE 2026), Greenergy Expo 2026, ELECS Vietnam 2026, and the Vietnam International Exhibition on Food Processing, Packaging and Preservation Technology (Vietnam PFA 2026).

The exhibitions run from July 15 to 17 and are jointly organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, C.I.S Vietnam Company, and the Ho Chi Minh City Mechanical and Electrical Enterprises Association.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyen Thi Lam Giang, Director General of the Department of Innovation, Green Transition and Industrial Promotion under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said the exhibitions provide businesses with opportunities to strengthen trade promotion, facilitate technology transfer, attract investment, and expand production and business activities, contributing to the development of the electricity and energy sector.

The exhibitions cover nearly 20,000 square meters and feature more than 800 booths from nearly 650 companies representing Vietnam and other countries, including China, South Korea, Germany, Austria, Russia, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

Major brands in the electricity and energy sector participating in the exhibitions include Gelex, Toshiba, ABB, KEPCO, LS Electric, Hyundai, and Shihlin. The Korea Electrical Manufacturers Association (KOEMA) continues to organize the ELECS Vietnam exhibition pavilion, alongside a large Chinese business delegation showcasing new technologies and solutions.

The exhibitions will also feature B2B business matching sessions between Vietnamese and international companies, as well as seminars on energy storage, smart power management, power grid modernization, and the energy transition.

Organizers expect the event to attract around 20,000 visitors, reinforcing its position as a leading annual forum for Vietnam's electricity and energy industry.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan