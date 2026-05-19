PV Drilling launches intensive leadership training for managers

Deputy General Director Do Danh Rang of PV Drilling is delivering his speech at the first training program

The Leadership Development Program is co-organized and uniquely tailored for PV Drilling’s management team through a collaborative effort between PV Drilling, PVD Training, and the PACE Institute of Management. The overarching goal of this program is to elevate leadership capabilities to meet PV Drilling’s stringent developmental demands within a highly novel context.

It appears this program doesn’t merely scatter its focus across all conceivable leadership skills; instead, it’s meticulously built for participants to master practical content with high applicability amidst today’s volatile landscape. Crucially, the curriculum is heavily designed to seamlessly bridge theory and practice via utilizing real-world scenarios and pressing issues drawn directly from PV Drilling’s own operational environment to help trainees apply concepts and drive meaningful change in their daily grind.

Delivering remarks at this session, Deputy General Director Do Danh Rang of PV Drilling underscored that cultivating an excellent human resource pool remains a critical strategic objective. PV Drilling will thus continue to aggressively push its training programs, putting a heavy premium on leadership development for managers at all levels in order to forge a management team equipped with a cognitive foundation and exceptional governance capacity.

Addressing the assembled trainees, he expects every manager stepping into this program will absorb modern governance knowledge, mindsets, and skills. He also hopes they can elevate their leadership capacity and team management abilities, transmuting acquired knowledge into tangible action, ultimately boosting operational efficiency and value.

Trainees of the first Leadership Development Program are joining a group discussion session

Beyond the primary objective of upgrading leadership capabilities, the corporation’s Board of Management also wishes that through this initiative, PV Drilling’s management will forge a shared awareness, mutual understanding, and a common foundational ground regarding core issues in leadership, corporate governance, strategic management, as well as the corporation’s overarching developmental trajectory.

They’ll then inevitably bolster coordination, cohesion, and collective strength to genuinely breathe life into the “ONE PVD” spirit across the entire corporate structure, keeping the ball rolling forward.

Each intensive course reportedly spans exactly seven days and comprises eight focal modules, comprehensively covering everything from leadership mindset and strategic governance to decision-making skills, team leadership, digital transformation, and ESG principles. Furthermore, participants are adequately equipped with vital competencies in human resource development and indispensable financial knowledge, all of which are geared toward optimizing the organization’s management, operational efficacy, and sustainable development.

The Leadership Development Program held on May 15 in PVD Training

The overarching success of this training endeavor will continue to firmly validate PVD Training’s comprehensive developmental capacity and strategic orientation following its recent rebranding. Alongside its traditional strongholds such as onshore and offshore safety, advanced technical instruction, and E-learning, PVD Training is steadily broadening its horizons and elevating the caliber of its training programs focused on soft skills, managerial competence, and leadership development.

Through these efforts, they are actively doing their part to boost workplace efficiency and governance capacity, reinforcing cross-system coordination while reinforcing a sustainable competitive advantage for the enterprise in a market landscape increasingly fraught with volatility and stringent demands for top-tier human resources.

By Thanh Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Tam