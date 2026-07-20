Three outstanding solutions announced at Vietnam AI Innovation Challenge 2026

On July 19 in Hanoi, the Vietnam AI Innovation Challenge 2026 (VAIC), jointly organized by the National Innovation Center (NIC), Meta, and partner organizations, announced the three highest-winning AI innovation solutions.

Team L-GPT 6.7 receives the first prize for its AI-powered solution that keeps legal regulations up to date. (Photo: SGGP)

Held as part of the Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2026, VAIC 2026 is an AI-focused hackathon that attracted nearly 1,500 contestants from 340 teams. Over the course of an intensive 48-hour competition, participating teams developed AI solutions, built functional prototypes, and refined their final presentations under the guidance of leading Vietnamese and international experts.

Mr. Nguyen Khuong Duy, Product Director of FPT AI Factory and a member of the judging panel, said this year's entries demonstrated a clear shift from research to real-world applications, focusing on addressing practical challenges faced by businesses and localities while showing strong potential for deployment.

The first prize was awarded to Team L-GPT 6.7 for its AI-powered solution that automatically updates the latest legal regulations. Team Genation won second prize with a project that uses AI to transform questions into interactive visual lessons. Third prize went to a real-time AI translation solution designed to deliver cost-efficient, highly secure translation while ensuring absolute data protection during high-level strategic negotiations.

In addition to the main awards, members of the three winning teams will receive certificates of merit from the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee in recognition of their outstanding achievements in AI research, innovation, and application.

Following the competition, the most promising projects will continue to receive support through incubation programs and be connected with businesses, investment funds, and domestic and international partner networks to help bring their solutions into practical use.

Mr. Vu Quoc Huy, Director of the National Innovation Center (NIC), expressed his hope that the competition would pave the way for more "Make in Vietnam" products, breakthrough technologies, and young talents to contribute to the country's scientific and technological development.

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By Ha Nguyen - Translated by Kim Khanh