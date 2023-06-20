Public Security Ministry receives over 37 million registrations for e-ID account

The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order yesterday informed that until now, 37.1 million applications for an e-ID account have been submitted. Of them, 16.5 million have been successfully activated.



Up to now, the Ministry of Public Security has issued more than 80.5 million chip-based citizen ID cards to those in need. 30 provinces and cities have completed this task, and the rest will finish this June.

The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order stated that it will accelerate the issuance of chip-based citizen ID cards for contestants of the upcoming national high school graduation exam after delivering the ID cards for those taking part in the tenth-grade entrance exam. Nearly 6 million students have already received their chip-based citizen ID cards.

This Department also cooperates with relevant state agencies to effectively exploit residency information to serve the zone priority verification task for 1.2 million contestants of the national high school graduation exam and university entrance application this year.