Government allocates emergency aid to support flood-affected provinces

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc signed Decision No. 1653/QD-TTg of the Prime Minister on approving the allocation of emergency financial assistance to the storm-hit provinces of Son La, Dien Bien, and Nghe An.

Emergency response teams have intensified efforts to search for missing individuals in Dien Bien Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the decision, the Government will allocate VND250 billion (US$9.5 million) from the 2025 national budget reserves to support initial recovery efforts in the three flood-affected provinces. According to a proposal from the Ministry of Finance in Document No. 11803/BTC-NSNN dated August 2, 2025, Dien Bien will receive VND100 billion, Son La will receive VND50 billion, and Nghe An will receive VND100 billion. The funding aims to help restore basic infrastructure and stabilize the lives of residents in the aftermath of recent severe flooding.

The People's Committees of Dien Bien, Son La, and Nghe An provinces are responsible for managing and utilizing the allocated emergency funds in strict accordance with the Law on the State Budget and other relevant legal provisions. The funds must be used for their intended purposes, directed toward the appropriate beneficiaries, and disbursed in a transparent and accountable manner to prevent misuse or corruption.

In addition to the central budget support, local governments are expected to mobilize provincial budget resources and other lawful funding sources to promptly assist affected communities in stabilizing their lives following the floods. The provinces are also required to report on the use of these funds to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and other relevant agencies for consolidation and submission to the Prime Minister.

In recent days, heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods, landslides, and widespread inundation across the provinces of Dien Bien, Son La, and Nghe An, causing serious damage to lives, property, and critical infrastructure. The disasters have disrupted local production and severely affected the daily lives of residents in these regions.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha arrives at the flood-hit areas in Dien Bien Province to direct recovery operations and present relief gifts. He offered encouragement to local residents, urging swift efforts to restore stability and normalcy to their lives in the aftermath of the disaster. (Photo: baochinhphu)

According to the Son La Provincial People’s Committee, the province has endured five consecutive widespread heavy rains throughout July and early August 2025, three of which caused significant damage. Flash floods swept away five homes and triggered severe landslides, blocking multiple rural roads in Phung Banh commune. Sections of National Highway 12 running through Bo Sinh, Muong Lam, and Song Ma communes were submerged under 1.2 to 1.6 meters of water. Several suspension bridges in the Phung Banh, Chieng So, and Muong Lam communes were washed away. 14 villages in the communes of Phung Banh and Chieng So have been completely cut off due to flooding and landslides.

Of particular concern is the issue of land subsidence in the Quyet Thang sub-zone, located in Mai Son commune, which has impacted several public infrastructure works and residential areas. The Son La Provincial People’s Committee has officially declared a state of emergency due to natural disasters, aimed at strengthening preparedness and response efforts for ongoing heavy rains, flash floods, landslides, and land subsidence across 14 high-risk communes.

As of 9:00 a.m. on August 2, prolonged heavy rainfall between July 31 and August 1 triggered flash floods and landslides across Dien Bien Province, resulting in 10 fatalities and 7 injuries. No individuals have been reported missing. Property damage is estimated at VND300 billion.

As many as 319 houses collapsed, concentrated in Na Son, Phinh Giang, and Xa Dung communes. Numerous national highways and inter-communal roads have suffered landslides, causing significant traffic disruptions and isolating several areas. Many irrigation works, schools, and office buildings were also damaged and flooded. The power grid in Tia Dinh, Xa Dung, Na Son, and Muong Luan communes was lost. Telecommunications networks have been disrupted in many affected areas.

Typhoon Wipha and floods have wreaked havoc across numerous localities in Nghe An Province, resulting in extensive losses estimated in the thousands of billions of Vietnamese dong. According to reports as of July 31, the disasters have claimed four lives and injured four others. Nearly 7,500 houses have collapsed, been buried, been completely swept away, or been severely damaged. Additionally, 40 schools and thousands of hectares of crops and production forests have been destroyed. Critical infrastructure, including roads, schools, health stations, and government offices, has sustained severe damage. The total initial damage value is estimated at VND3.5 trillion (US$133.5 million).

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha visited the hardest-hit areas affected by heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides to offer support and encouragement to residents. He requested that relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities search and rescue and discuss measures to mitigate the aftermath of the natural disasters.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh