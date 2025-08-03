Vietnamese workers to have four days off for National Day 2025

Workers nationwide will have a total of four days off from August 30 to September 2 on the occasion of National Day.

According to the provisions of the Labor Law, since 2021, Vietnam has added one extra day to the National Day holiday. Each year, the Government selects either the day before or the day after September 2 as an additional day off, depending on the calendar. This year, the adjacent holiday has been designated as September 1.

This year’s National Day break includes two days off as stipulated by the Labor Code, September 1 and 2, along with the weekend, Saturday and Sunday. As a result, employees are entitled to enjoy these four days off with full pay.

Agencies, departments, organizations, and enterprises that do not have regular weekend breaks must arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people and provide notification at least 30 days in advance.

Regarding employees who are not civil servants or public employees, employers can choose their days off on Tuesday, September 2, along with either Monday, September 1, or Wednesday, September 3.

In 2025, civil servants, public employees, and workers in Vietnam will receive a total of 22 days off for public holidays and the Lunar New Year, including 11 official holidays and 11 additional days off due to compensatory or adjusted scheduling.

The upcoming National Day holiday marks the final extended break of the year. On September 2, Vietnam will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day with a ceremony and a grand military parade at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi.

Source: VNA – Translated by Kim Khanh