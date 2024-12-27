Provinces, cities in Southeast region aim to develop green tourism

Provinces and cities in the Southeast region aim to develop green tourism, this was heard at yesterday’s conference held by the People's Committee of Dong Nai Province.

Leaders of provinces and cities in the Southeast region visit booths of localities within the framework of the conference to review agreements on cooperation and linkage to develop tourism in the Southeast region in 2024.

The conference was held in Bien Hoa City to review the agreement on cooperation and development of tourism in the Southeast region in 2024.

In 2024, provinces and cities in the Southeast region organized events according to the assigned plan, such as Dong Nai Province Culture, Tourism and Cuisine Week, Southeast Culture and Tourism Exhibition Space in Binh Phuoc Province, Binh Duong Food Festival and Trang Bang Rice Paper Festival in Tay Ninh Province.

Notably, the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City and the Department of Tourism of Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province have coordinated with the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Dong Nai province to survey river tourism routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Nhon Trach District (Swanbay marina, Dai Phuoc Golf course, homestay services on Ong Con island and Bo Cap Vang tourist area), contributing to improving service quality and increasing the attractiveness of river tours in the future.

In 2025, the provinces and cities in the Southeast region will focus on building thematic tourism routes and waterway tourism products based on the survey results conducted in 2024 connecting with Ho Chi Minh City; organize the implementation of the "One route, two destinations" program, establish a working group to deploy the linkage of tours, routes, and develop inter-provincial product and service chains between Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province.

According to Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung, the Southeast region has outstanding tourism resources such as Can Gio Mangrove Forest, Dong Nai Biosphere Reserve, or Cat Tien National Park, which are not only attractive destinations but also have important ecological values.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung speaks at the conference

Ho Chi Minh City is the economic locomotive of the country and to realize the goal of developing green tourism, the southern metropolis is committed to taking the lead in implementing regional linkage projects, from building green tourism routes, training high-quality human resources, to promoting preferential investment policies for sustainable projects, helping to protect the environment while also enhancing the economic, cultural and social value of the Southeast region.

Vice Chairman of Dong Nai Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Son Hung said that the conference unanimously approved the results of the implementation of the agreement on cooperation in tourism development in the Southeast region in 2024 and oriented, proposed and agreed on tasks and solutions for implementation in 2025.

The provinces and cities in the Southeast region increase investment in connecting transport infrastructure to create the best conditions for the implementation of cooperation and development linkage activities between localities.

Plus, they should focus on removing difficulties in projects, promoting tourism development in each locality while encouraging associations and tourism businesses to proactively link and cooperate to diversify tourism products, supporting in the development of products and services, especially green tourism products and minimizing impacts on the ecological environment so that each province and city can have new steps of development, contributing to the overall development of the Southeast region.

By Hoang Bac - Translated by Dan Thuy