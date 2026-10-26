"Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026" concert offers 5,000 free tickets

Organizers of the political and artistic program titled “Proud to Be Vietnamese 2026 – Joining Hands” will open registration for 5,000 free tickets through the Propaganda Information System app on October 27.

Singers Lam Bao Ngoc (L) and Tung Duong

Registration will open in two rounds, at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on October 27. Each citizen identification card (ID card) may be used to register for one ticket for one person. Registration for each round will automatically close once all available tickets have been claimed.

Audience members are required to enter their full names, phone numbers, and ID card numbers and upload images of their ID cards to the app in advance for verification and exchange for physical tickets. Successful registrants will receive a QR code along with information on when and where to collect their tickets.

Each QR code can be scanned only once. Organizers therefore advise audience members not to share their codes to prevent them from being used by someone else first.

The concert will take place on the evening of November 1 at Thai Nguyen Stadium and will be broadcast live on VTV1 at 8:10 p.m. The program is being held under the content direction of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education, with Thai Nguyen Province coordinating with relevant agencies to promote the spirit of great national unity.

The program consists of three artistic chapters, including "One Origin – One Legacy," "One Country – One Faith," and "One Aspiration – One Future." It tells the story of the nation's history and its aspirations for development.

General Director Nguyen Trung Dung said the program connects the stories of those who fought and sacrificed for national independence with those of today's generation building the country and young people striving for a brighter future. Beloved songs spanning generations will be given new arrangements combining orchestral music and rock, alongside sound and lighting technology, 3D projection mapping, and laser effects.

The art can bring memories to life, rekindle pride, and transform national cultural values into a source of creative inspiration, patriotism, and national pride, he said.

The concert will feature performances by Tung Duong, Noo Phuoc Thinh, Hoa Minzy, Vo Ha Tram, Pham Anh Khoa, and Lam Bao Ngoc, along with other artists and music groups.

Organizers expect to accommodate approximately 30,000 spectators at the stadium. Two additional viewing sites will be set up at Van Xuan Square and Song Cau pedestrian street square in Bac Kan Ward, Thai Nguyen Province, allowing residents to watch the program.

By Ha Vuong – Translated by Kim Khanh