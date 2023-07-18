PM surveys Can Gio international container transshipment port project

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai went with the Prime Minister.

According to the project, Can Gio international transshipment port is proposed to be located in Phu Loi Islet in Can Gio District’s Thanh An Commune. This islet has more than 93ha of protection forest and more than 82ha is forested land and is surrounded by Thi Vai and Theu rivers. This area is located in the transition zone of Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve; therefore, the project does not affect the forest core zone.

According to the plan, the port with a total length of 7.2km is designed to receive the world's largest container ship at 24,000 Teus. The Can Gio international container transshipment port project with a total investment of about US$ 5.4 billion is expected to be completed in 2045. The project is divided into 7 phases and the first phase will be complete in 2027.

The investor of the Can Gio international transshipment port promised to use the most modern technology so that the port will be a green port technology - a port that invests and encourages environmentally friendly and sustainable operations in all formats of the ports and maritime industry.

The development of Can Gio international transshipment port into an international transshipment center will promote Can Gio into a leading seaport and logistics center of the country. The development of Can Gio international transshipment port into an international transshipment center also implements the policy of relocating Saigon port out of the inner city.

In addition, it will attract shipping lines, carriers, shippers, and logistics service businesses. At the same time, the Cai Mep estuary area will be soon turned into an international transshipment gateway for the participation in the world transport supply chain.

This morning, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference to debut the Coordinating Council for the Southeast Region held in Ho Chi Minh City.

