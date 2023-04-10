Project kicked off to upgrade memorial site for President Ho Chi Minh in Laos

Construction of an upgrading project of a memorial complex dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh financed by HCMC was kicked off on April 9 in Savannakhet province, Laos.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and a delegation of municipal high-ranking officials who arrived in Vientiane on April 7 for a five-day official visit to Laos.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of HCMC Phan Van Mai emphasized that the upgrade project of a memorial complex dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Savannakhet province is a meaningful event for Vietnam and Laos. That is one of the works marking the Laos-Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year in 2022, the 60th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Laos (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and the 45th year of the singing of the bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).

The project has a total investment of more than VND66 billion with the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports assigned to be the investor. The work showcased the respect and love for President Ho Chi Minh and contributed to consolidating and enhancing the traditional friendship and special solidarity between the two countries, said Mr. Mai.

He expressed his sincere thanks to the leaders and functional departments of Laos and Savannakhet Province for their support to implement the project.

Party Committee Secretary and Governor of Savannakhet Province, Bounchom Ubonpaseuth believed that the building will be an important historical, cultural, and tourism relic site of Vietnam and Laos, showing respect for President Ho Chi Minh and promoting studying and following Uncle Ho's ideology, morality, and style.

The President Ho Chi Minh Memorial site was built in 2013 to mark the traditional relation, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, governments, and people of the two countries which were established by President Ho Chi Minh and Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane.

The site aims to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in Laos between 1928 and 1929.