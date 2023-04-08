HCMC’s high-ranking delegation visits Laos

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high-ranking officials led by Chairman HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai arrived in Vientiane, beginning a five-day official visit to the Lao People's Democratic Republic from April 7-11.

Related News HCMC shares experience in judicial reform with Laos

Vice Mayor of Vientiane, Mr. Phoukhong Bannavong and Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung received the delegation of Ho Chi Minh City high-ranking officials at Wattay International Airport.

On April 8, the delegation laid a wreath at a monument dedicated to unknown martyrs in Vientiane. Chairman HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has a working session with Mayor of Vientiane Atsaphangthong Siphandone and meets Prime Minister of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Sonexay Siphandone and president of the Lao Front for National Construction (LFNC) Sinlavong Khoutphaythoune,.

HCMC has established relationships with Laotian localities, including Vientiane Capital, Savannakhet and Champasak provinces, and implemented cooperative programs with Xiangkhouang Province in the sectors of agriculture, culture, commerce, health, education, and sports.