HCMC, Vientiane strengthen cooperation

Mr. Phan Van Mai reiterated his determination to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between HCMC and Vientiane, as well as other Lao localities.

On April 8, the delegation led by Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and Member of the Party Central Committee, held talks with the delegation of leaders of Vientiane, led by Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone, Mayor of Vientiane and Member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party.

Effective cooperation

During the meeting, Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone warmly welcomed the delegation from HCMC to Vientiane, highlighting its importance in strengthening the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos and between their respective cities.

Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had affected Vientiane's economic development, with the 2022 GDP growth rate reaching only 1.83 percent.

Additionally, the world's geopolitical situation and inflation also created further challenges for the local economy. Despite these difficulties, Vientiane's budget revenue increased by 13 percent in 2022, reaching 200 billion Lao kip. Key economic sectors, such as tourism, have immense growth potential thanks to the new high-speed rail system.

The city is also working towards becoming a hub for goods transshipment to other countries and is committed to providing favorable conditions for Vietnamese investment in Laos to foster development in the Capital and beyond. Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone expressed his desire to strengthen trade and commerce with Vietnam, encouraging HCMC to increase their exchange of goods with Vientiane.

Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone expressed his gratitude for the support of human resources from HCMC to Vientiane, particularly the contribution made by Lao students who have graduated from universities in Vietnam. He acknowledged their role in the development of Vientiane and Laos as a whole.

Furthermore, Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone welcomed a project in HCMC where Vietnamese families adopt Lao students who are studying in the city. He regarded this as an effective program to increase the understanding of Lao students about Vietnamese culture and way of life.

Solidifying commitments

Representing the government of HCMC, Mr. Phan Van Mai expressed his appreciation for the socio-economic progress achieved by Vientiane. He also expressed confidence in the leadership of Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone, believing that Vientiane's socioeconomic situation would continue to improve.

Mr. Phan Van Mai expressed his pleasure to return to Vientiane and reiterated his determination to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between HCMC and Vientiane, as well as other Lao localities. He noted that the friendly and cooperative relationship between the two cities had been continuously developing and deepening in various fields, resulting in positive outcomes.

Mr. Phan Van Mai also shared with Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone the socio-economic development goals and tasks of HCMC for 2023. He suggested that in the future, HCMC and Vientiane should increase the exchange of delegations and implement cooperation commitments by focusing on building specific, feasible, and practical action programs.

Moreover, the chairman stressed on increasing trade, investment, and tourism exchanges and creating favorable conditions for investment and business projects for both parties. HCMC will continue to grant scholarships for undergraduate, master's, and vocational training, as well as implement the program "Vietnamese Families with Lao students."