Program approved to simplify business administrative procedures

The program aims to fundamentally transform administrative processes by decentralizing decision-making and promoting the application of science technology and digital transformation.

At a garment and textile firm (Photo: SGGP)

The Government greenlighted a program to slash and simplify administrative procedures related to production and business activities for 2025 and 2026.

The program aims to fundamentally transform administrative processes by decentralizing decision-making and promoting the application of science technology and digital transformation. At its core, the initiative seeks to ensure that administrative procedures are handled at the most local level possible, reducing bureaucratic layers.

Key targets for 2025 include eliminating at least 30 percent of unnecessary business and investment conditions, reducing procedure processing time by at least 30percent, and cutting compliance costs by 30 percent.

All of the business–related administrative procedures are set to go online, ensuring that they are seamless, effective, and transparent.

A groundbreaking aspect of the initiative is that 100 percent of administrative procedures will be completed without being restricted by local administrative boundaries within each province.

Besides, the Government will review and streamline 100 percent of internal administrative procedures both between and within government agencies.

By 2026, the program will become more comprehensive as the Government plans to completely eliminate unnecessary, overlapping, or vague business investment conditions. This includes the removal of all investment conditions for sectors not listed in the Investment Law.

Additionally, the plan targets a 50 percent reduction in administrative procedure processing times and compliance costs as compared to 2024. In the meantime, all of the internal administrative procedures will be governed by digital platforms.

The Prime Minister ordered ministries and ministerial-level agencies to speed up the implementation of measures to simplify internal administrative procedures. They are required to fully publish and disclose all procedures between the State administrative agencies on the national database on administrative procedures before April 30, 2025.

Vietnamplus