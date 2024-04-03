Probe into Phuc Son Group case to be expanded: officer

The investigation into the case at Phuc Son Group JSC will be expanded, Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security Lt. Gen. To An Xo affirmed on April 3.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security Lt. Gen. To An Xo speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the Government’s regular press conference in Hanoi, the officer said the ministry’s Investigation Police Agency is collecting more relevant documents and evidence, and it will further investigate the case to clarify wrongdoings by the company in localities and units.

Measures have been taken to completely recover assets for the State, he said, adding that VND55 billion (US$2.19 million) and US$1.6 million have been recovered and many assets have been distrained so far.

On March 27, the agency began legal proceedings against and detained Le Viet Chu, former Vice Chairman and former Chairman of the People's Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Quang Ngai province; and Pham Hoang Anh, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the Construction Department of Vinh Phuc province, for “receiving bribes.”

It was revealed that Chu allegedly received money from Nguyen Van Hau, Chairman of the Phuc Son Group JSC, to ensure that the group won a lucrative bid for the road construction on the southern bank of the Tra Khuc River project in the central province of Quang Ngai.

Similarly, Anh allegedly accepted money from Hau to facilitate his company in executing a market construction project in the northern province of Vinh Phuc.

Earlier, the agency started legal actions against 15 defendants associated with the Phuc Son Group case. Notable figures among them include former Secretary of the Vinh Phuc Provincial Party Committee Hoang Thi Thuy Lan, Chairman of the Vinh Phuc Provincial People's Committee Le Duy Thanh; Chairman of the Quang Ngai Provincial People's Committee Dang Van Minh; and former Chairman of the Quang Ngai provincial People's Committee Cao Khoa.

At a recent press conference, the ministry’s economic crime investigation bureau said legal proceedings against the case involving Hau also known as "Hau Phao" began on February 26.

The Phuc Son Group has invested in 21 projects, and investigation agencies have clarified misconduct related to projects in Vinh Phuc and Quang Ngai provinces.

Investigation findings also revealed that Lan and Thanh received big sums of money, amounting to billions of Vietnam dong. Dang Trung Hoanh, Chief of the Party Committee's Office of Mang Thit district in Vinh Long province, received a sum of VND64 billion (US$2.57 million) from the Chairman of the Phuc Son Group.

Vietnamplus