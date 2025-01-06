Prime Minister presents First-Class Labor Order to national football team

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on the evening of January 6 met and congratulated the Vietnamese men's national football team at the Government Office after they won the 2024 ASEAN Cup in Thailand.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets and congratulates the Vietnam national football team at the Government Office after they won the 2024 ASEAN Cup in Thailand. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, on behalf of Party and State leaders, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented the First-Class Labor Order to the team and the Third-Class Labor Orders to football players including Nguyen Xuan Son, Do Duy Manh, Nguyen Quang Hai, Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Hoang Duc, and Nguyen Dinh Trieu.

On behalf of the Vietnam national football, captain Do Duy Manh hands over the golden medal to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, Party and State leaders, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulated and expressed gratitude to the national football team generations of players, coaches, and team members for their victory.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulates members of the national team. (Photo: SGGP)

In particular, according to the Prime Minister, this is the first time the Vietnam national football team brought the regional championship trophy to Vietnam from abroad. The Vietnamese team won the championship with an unbeaten record, securing seven victories and one draw without a single loss. In the 29-year history of the tournament, no team had achieved this achievement in a single competition. The team scored 21 goals at the 2024 ASEAN Championship, the best performance in the history of the tournament. For the first time, Vietnam had a player, soccer Nguyen Xuan Son, who won both the Golden Boot and the Best Player awards while Dinh Trieu received the Best Goalkeeper title.

Captain Do Duy Manh (front, right) and Nguyen Tien Linh bring the 2024 ASEAN Cup trophy to the meeting with PM Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on January 6. (Photo: SGGP)

The Prime Minister emphasized that in the coming time, football in particular, and the sports sector in general, must continue to develop. He also set the goal of winning the Asian Championship title and participating in the World Cup.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh