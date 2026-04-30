Dong Nai City announces establishment of ten new wards

Announcement ceremony for the establishment of Nhon Trach Ward

Authorities across ten wards in Dong Nai City simultaneously held ceremonies on the morning of April 30 to announce a resolution by the National Assembly Standing Committee establishing new urban wards: Trang Bom, Long Thanh, Tri An, Nhon Trach, Tan Khai, Xuan Loc, Tan Phu, Loc Ninh, Dau Giay, and Dong Phu.

Ms. Ton Ngoc Hanh, Party Central Committee Member, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, and Chairwoman of the Dong Nai City People’s Council, attends and directs the ceremony.

Under Resolution No.237/NQ-UBTVQH16, the wards are formed by maintaining the existing natural area and population of the corresponding communes and officially came into operation on April 30, 2026. The Standing Committee has instructed local authorities to promptly consolidate organizational structures, stabilize residents’ livelihoods, and ensure socio-economic development alongside national defense and security.

Cultural performances celebrate the establishment of Nhon Trach Ward.

Flags and flowers adorn the streets on the day Nhon Trach Ward is established.

The headquarters of the Nhon Trach Ward People’s Council and People’s Committee

Following the reorganization, Dong Nai City now comprises 95 commune-level administrative units, including 33 wards and 62 communes, marking a significant step in its urban governance framework.

At the ceremony announcing Nhon Trach Ward, Ms. Ton Ngoc Hanh, Party Central Committee Member, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee, and Chairwoman of the People’s Council of Dong Nai City, emphasized the locality’s strategic importance. With a large population and a concentration of industrial zones, Nhon Trach consistently ranks among the top contributors to the city’s budget. She called for swift institutional consolidation, effective governance, and the development of a cadre of officials equipped with modern urban management capabilities and professional service standards. She also urged closer coordination with relevant agencies to accelerate key infrastructure projects.

At the launch of Tri An Ward, Mr. Nguyen Van Ut, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee, highlighted the symbolic and developmental significance of the occasion. He described Tri An as an ecological hub with strong potential anchored in the Tri An Lake area, which is being planned as a multi-functional zone for eco-urban development, renewable energy, and tourism. Local leaders were tasked with reviewing planning frameworks to fully leverage these advantages.

Mr. Nguyen Van Ut, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Chairman of the Dong Nai City People’s Committee, attends and directs the ceremony for Tri An Ward.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of Xuan Loc Ward was marked by a festive yet formal atmosphere. Mr. Thai Bao, Deputy Secretary of the City Party Committee and Head of its Organization Commission, said the establishment of the ward reflects not only a change in administrative status but also a decisive transformation in development trajectory. He stressed the need for a streamlined, accountable administrative system defined by clear responsibilities, timelines, and outcomes.

Announcement ceremony for the establishment of Xuan Loc Ward

Festive decorations line the road from National Highway 1 to Xuan Loc Ward.

Residents await the official announcement of Xuan Loc Ward’s establishment.

A vibrant atmosphere fills the streets of Xuan Loc Ward.

The newly established wards vary widely in scale. Trang Bom covers over 68.7 square kilometers with a population exceeding 95,500, while Long Thanh spans more than 130 square kilometers with nearly 96,000 residents. Tri An is the largest at over 660 square kilometers, home to more than 51,700 people. Nhon Trach has a population of nearly 157,000 across 108 square kilometers. Other wards include Tan Khai (162 square kilometers, over 39,000 residents), Xuan Loc (140 square kilometers, over 101,000 residents), Tan Phu (105 square kilometers, over 77,000 residents), Loc Ninh (67.5 square kilometers, over 31,400 residents), Dau Giay (98.8 square kilometers, over 70,000 residents), and Dong Phu (138.66 square kilometers, over 39,000 residents).

By Phu Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan