Modern, sustainable labor market developed for Vietnamese workers

On the occasion of the 140th anniversary of International Workers’ Day on May 1, the narrative surrounding labor, employment, and the legitimate rights and interests of workers has become more topical than ever.

As Vietnam’s economy undergoes a vigorous transformation towards digitalization, greening, and profound global integration, the workforce transcends being a mere production factor to become the very epicenter of sustainable development. Consequently, the imperative is not solely to create jobs but to generate sustainable, high-quality employment that rigorously safeguards workers’ rights.

Over the years, the country has secured significant achievements in job creation, reduced unemployment rates, and elevated income levels. However, reality also exposes formidable challenges. The volume of informal employment remains substantial, overall job quality is inadequate, and the income of a segment of the workforce remains unstable, particularly amidst global economic volatility.

During a recent visit to meet and converse with workers in HCMC on April 27, General Secretary cum State President To Lam directed attention to practical issues concerning employees. He emphasized ensuring stable employment and better incomes, cultivating a safer working environment, facilitating access to housing and educational facilities, bringing healthcare services closer, and enriching their spiritual and cultural lives.

General Secretary cum State President To Lam also mandated that labor unions at all tiers must forge closer ties with workers, cultivate a deeper understanding of them, vocally represent their perspectives, and practically defend their lawful and legitimate rights and interests. Labor unions must be promptly present when workers encounter hardships, illnesses, unpaid wages, job losses, occupational accidents, or severe life crises.

These directives necessitate a profound shift from the mindset of mere “job creation” to “developing a modern, flexible, and sustainable labor market.” In this envisioned environment, workers not only secure employment but must also possess unambiguous contracts, stable incomes, safe working conditions, and genuine opportunities for skill development. This is precisely the foundational bedrock for constructing a progressive and equitable society.

Within modern labor relations, dialogue and collective negotiation function not only as instruments but as the core mechanisms to meticulously balance the interests of employees and employers. Workplaces that conduct regular dialogue and substantive negotiation experience fewer disputes, maintain a stable working environment, and witness heightened labor productivity.

The requirement for labor unions to enhance substantive and effective collective bargaining and dialogue is, therefore, exceptionally accurate and pertinent. Within this framework, intense focus must be directed toward the most practical issues for workers, such as wages, working hours, occupational safety, and welfare benefits. The ultimate outcome of these negotiations must genuinely improve the working conditions and livelihoods of the employees.

Labor union organizations must also execute a robust transformation. Primarily, it’s imperative to elevate the capacity of labor union officials, particularly concerning negotiation tactics, legal wisdom, and situational resolution skills. Union officials must act as authentic representatives, skillful at listening and articulating the workers’ voices with both persuasion and profound responsibility.

Secondly, labor unions need to be far more proactive in organizing periodic dialogues, rather than passively waiting for disputes to erupt before intervening. Dialogue must evolve into a regular activity, featuring structured programs, specific agendas, and rigorous tracking of implementation outcomes.

Thirdly, collective negotiation must be fundamentally linked with labor productivity and corporate operational efficiency. When workers’ rights are comprehensively guaranteed, they’ll forge a stronger attachment to the enterprise. In turn, a thriving enterprise will generate the requisite conditions to enhance income and welfare for its workforce. This embodies a genuine “win-win” relationship that must be fully comprehended.

During this novel time, safeguarding workers can’t rely merely on rhetorical slogans but necessitates efficacious mechanisms, where dialogue and collective bargaining serve as the primary pillars. The resonant message from General Secretary cum State President To Lam serves as a powerful reminder that labor unions must authentically innovate and act for the workers in the most pragmatic manner conceivable.

When workers’ rights are steadfastly secured, and harmonious, stable, and progressive labor relations are established, it creates an unshakable foundation for sustainable socio-economic development.

By Bui Sy Loi (Former Vice Chairman of the National Assembly’s Committee on Social Affairs) – Translated by Thanh Tam