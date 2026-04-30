Dong Nai officially becomes centrally-governed city on April 30

The National Assembly has approved the establishment of Dong Nai City, upgrading the current provincial administrative unit into a city-level entity with a population of nearly 4.5 million.

On April 29, the Office of the National Assembly announced two resolutions regarding the establishment of Dong Nai City and its judicial bodies.

Under Resolution No. 30/2026/QH16, the National Assembly decided to establish Dong Nai City based on the entire natural area and population of Dong Nai Province.

Following the reorganization, Dong Nai City will cover more than 12,737 square kilometers and have a population of nearly 4.5 million people. The city will comprise 95 commune-level administrative units, including 33 wards and 62 communes.

The National Assembly passes a resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai City. (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

The resolution takes effect on April 30, 2026. From that date, all agencies and organizations previously associated with the name “Dong Nai Province” will be renamed to Dong Nai City.

In addition, under Resolution No. 252, the National Assembly Standing Committee approved the establishment of the People’s Court of Dong Nai City and the People’s Procuracy of Dong Nai City. These institutions will be formed by inheriting the structure and functions of their provincial-level predecessors. The resolution also comes into force on April 30, 2026.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong