SGGP Newspaper's April 30 special editions delivered to Dong Nai, Central region

The publication celebrates the 51st anniversary of Reunification Day (April 30, 1975–2026), the 51st anniversary of SGGP’s first issue (May 5, 1975–2026) and 50 years since Saigon was officially named after President Ho Chi Minh.
The special edition, themed “Radiant Golden Name”, conveys a message of Ho Chi Minh City entering a new phase of development.
More than 2,000 copies have been distributed to readers as well as agencies and organizations across the Central Highlands, the South Central region and Dong Nai.
In Dong Nai, part of the Southern growth core and a hub of expanding infrastructure links with Ho Chi Minh City, the distribution of the special edition carries particular significance, helping shape perspectives and support shared development goals.
The publication has been carefully produced, featuring in-depth articles by leading experts that reflect the dynamism of economic renewal, particularly major policies on regional connectivity.
In the Central Highlands and South Central regions, where close ties with Ho Chi Minh City in agriculture supply chains and tourism are well established, the special edition serves as a meaningful gift, keeping readers informed about the development direction of the country’s southern economic hub.