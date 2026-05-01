National

SGGP Newspaper's April 30 special editions delivered to Dong Nai, Central region

SGGPO

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has released more than 2,000 copies of its special edition to readers and institutions in Dong Nai and the Central Highlands–South Central regions.

The publication celebrates the 51st anniversary of Reunification Day (April 30, 1975–2026), the 51st anniversary of SGGP’s first issue (May 5, 1975–2026) and 50 years since Saigon was officially named after President Ho Chi Minh.

z7775980236346-64322587131dbc97b9876e4f03711f69-140-2151.jpg
The Head of SGGP Newspaper’s Representative Office in the Central Highlands–South Central region presents the April 30 special edition to leaders of Xuan Hoa Commune, Dong Nai. (Photo: SGGP/ Phu Ngan)

The special edition, themed “Radiant Golden Name”, conveys a message of Ho Chi Minh City entering a new phase of development.

More than 2,000 copies have been distributed to readers as well as agencies and organizations across the Central Highlands, the South Central region and Dong Nai.

z7775977289390-319d4037681e260fba6d8e20e9fa8109-2880-2540.jpg
SGGP Newspaper’s special edition is delivered to readers in Xuan Loc Ward, Dong Nai. (Photo: SGGP/ Phu Ngan)

In Dong Nai, part of the Southern growth core and a hub of expanding infrastructure links with Ho Chi Minh City, the distribution of the special edition carries particular significance, helping shape perspectives and support shared development goals.

The publication has been carefully produced, featuring in-depth articles by leading experts that reflect the dynamism of economic renewal, particularly major policies on regional connectivity.

In the Central Highlands and South Central regions, where close ties with Ho Chi Minh City in agriculture supply chains and tourism are well established, the special edition serves as a meaningful gift, keeping readers informed about the development direction of the country’s southern economic hub.

z7780667636003-0bd4718f5fa45511ea996c28909748e0-2266-5259.jpg
SGGP Newspaper’s special edition reaches ethnic minority communities in Ia Hiao Commune, Gia Lai Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc)
By Van Phong, Phu Ngan, Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Dong Nai Central region SGGP April 30 special editions Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper special edition Reunification Day

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn