Top leader pays tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap, martyrs in Quang Tri

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, accompanied by a high-level delegation, on April 29 paid tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap and fallen soldiers in Quang Tri.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, accompanied by a high-level delegation, on April 29 paid tribute to General Vo Nguyen Giap and fallen soldiers at the Gianh Ferry Terminal Special National Historical Site, and Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery in Quang Tri province on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026).

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam paid tribute at the tomb of General Vo Nguyen Giap on April 29. (Photo: VNA)

In a solemn atmosphere at the resting place of General Vo Nguyen Giap, General Secretary and President To Lam and his delegation respectfully offered flowers and incense, observing a moment of silence in remembrance of the late general — an outstanding disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, a steadfast revolutionary, and the first General of the Vietnam People’s Army. Over more than 80 years of revolutionary service, he made immense contributions and rendered exceptional service to the Party and the nation’s revolutionary cause.

They also paid homage at the Gianh Ferry Terminal Special National Historical Site, commemorating the heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this sacred land. During the resistance war against the US, Gianh Ferry Terminal served as a vital link in the strategic transport route supporting the southern battlefield. It also marked the “first victory on the Gianh River” by the Vietnam People’s Navy — a historic milestone reflecting the nation’s resilience, courage and ingenuity in safeguarding national sovereignty.

At the same time, the site bears witness to intense bombardments during prolonged wars. Gianh Ferry Terminal stands not only as a critical crossing point but also as a powerful symbol of the indomitable spirit, bravery and sacrifice of youth volunteers, soldiers and local people, who steadfastly maintained vital transport lines under the harshest conditions.

Today, the site has become an important “red address” for educating younger generations about the nation’s revolutionary traditions, and served as a place for veterans to reflect on years of hardship and glory.

On this occasion, General Secretary and President To Lam wrote in a commemorative guestbook and offered incense at the Victory Monument of the Vietnam People’s Navy.

Later, at the Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery, General Secretary and President To Lam and the delegation laid flowers and offered incense in tribute to the fallen heroes, and expressed profound gratitude for those who devoted their youth and made the ultimate sacrifice for national liberation and reunification.

The cemetery is the final resting place of 10,263 martyrs. During the struggle for independence, countless individuals from across the country responded to the call of the Fatherland, dedicating their lives to the cause of national independence and the well-being of the people.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right) and General Phan Van Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, offered incense to the fallen heroes at Truong Son National Martyrs’ Cemetery on April 29. (Photo: VNA)

At each commemorative site, the Party General Secretary and State President and his delegation reaffirmed their deep respect and pledged, together with the entire Party, people and armed forces, to uphold unity and continue steadfastly along the revolutionary path chosen by the Party and President Ho Chi Minh. They reiterated their commitment to Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought, and the ideals of national independence and socialism, striving to build a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam.

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