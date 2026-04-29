21 rest stops available along Hanoi–Ca Mau route during holidays

During the upcoming national holidays, April 30 and May 1, a total of 21 rest stops and essential service points will be in operation along the route from Hanoi to Ca Mau, according to the Department for Roads of Vietnam.

Xuan Khiem rest stop in Ha Tinh Province (Photo: SGGP)

Of the total, five locations are already in operation, including five fully functioning rest stops on the expressway sections Cau Gie–Ninh Binh, Cao Bo–Mai Son, La Son–Hoa Lien, Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay, and Ho Chi Minh City–Trung Luong, along with one vehicle stopping point on the Da Nang–Quang Ngai Expressway.

In addition, 15 rest stops currently under investment have timely completed essential public service facilities to serve travelers during the holiday period. These are located on the sections Mai Son – National Highway 45, Nghi Son – Dien Chau, Ham Nghi – Vung Ang, Vung Ang – Bung, Bung – Van Ninh, Van Ninh – Cam Lo, Cam Lo – La Son, Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon, Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh, Van Phong – Nha Trang, Nha Trang – Cam Lam, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, Phan Thiet – Dau Giay, Can Tho – Hau Giang, and Hau Giang – Ca Mau.

Among the 15 newly operational rest stops, four are equipped with fuel stations, including those located on the Mai Son – National Highway 45, Ham Nghi – Vung Ang, Vung Ang – Bung, and Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet expressways.

Overall, along the North–South corridor, rest stops are now spaced at an average interval of approximately 100 kilometers. In addition, several interchanges connecting to expressways and nearby service areas also provide fuel supply and catering services, generally meeting the needs of road users traveling on the expressway network.

These facilities aim to ensure convenience and safety for road users, contributing to smoother traffic flow and improved travel conditions during the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026), and May Day (May 1) holidays.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh