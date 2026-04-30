Over 178 km of Quang Ngai-Gia Lai expressway officially opened to traffic

On April 29, three component projects of the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon, Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh expressways, passing through Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces, officially opening to traffic and commencing operation and exploitation.

Vehicles entering the interchange between National Highway 1A and the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, at interchanges connecting National Highway 1A, National Highway 19C, National Highway 19, and National Highway 19B with the eastern North-South Expressway passing through Gia Lai Province, a large number of vehicles were already lined up, awaiting the official opening to traffic.

At the interchange with National Highway 19B merging onto the Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon Expressway, near Phu Cat Airport, the barriers were lifted. Many drivers enthusiastically “inaugurated” the new expressway section passing through Gia Lai.

Mr. Bui Quang Duong, a driver from Hanoi, said he was traveling with his family on a cross-country trip and was fortunate to be among the first to experience the new expressway.

Traveling on the expressway significantly reduces travel time, saves fuel, and lowers the risk of congestion compared with National Highway 1A. Previously, covering 100 km on National Highway 1A could take nearly three hours; now it takes just over one hour, saving about two-thirds of the time, reducing fatigue, and improving the efficiency of transport and tourism, he said.

Vehicles waiting for the official opening to traffic at the interchange between National Highway 19B and the Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

War veteran Pham Ngoc Thai expresses his joy and pride at the rapid development of the country’s infrastructure, which has made travel more convenient for the people. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Pham Ngoc Thai, 78, a war veteran from Thai Binh Province, said that during the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026) and May Day (May 1) holidays, he and his family returned to his former battlefield in the Binh Dinh area (now part of Gia Lai Province).

On this return trip to the old battlefield, witnessing the strong development of infrastructure and expressway networks across the country made the veteran even more proud of the profound transformations Vietnam has undergone.

At the interchange where National Highway 1A merges onto the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh Expressway in Quy Nhon Tay Ward, Gia Lai Province, functional forces were also on duty to guide vehicles and ensure safe traffic flow.

According to the project investor, the total length of the North–South Expressway sections passing through Quang Ngai and Gia Lai officially opened to traffic in this phase is 178.1 km. Of which, the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway project is 88 km long; the Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon project spans 70.1 km; and the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh project is over 20 km. The maximum permitted speed for all three sections is 90 km/h.

Vehicles passing through the Son Trieu mountain tunnel at the time of the official opening to traffic (Photo: SGGP)

The interchange of the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway connecting to National Highway 1A has officially been opened to traffic and put into operation. (Photo: SGGP)

Vehicles entering the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh Expressway at noon on April 29 (Photo: SGGP)

A representative of the contractor said that after the opening to traffic, the project packages will be handed over to Road Management Area 3 under the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to coordinate with the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security for management and operation.

According to a leader of Road Management Area 3, during the initial days of operation, the unit will maintain personnel at key interchanges to guide road users and handle any arising situations. After the opening, contractors will continue completing the remaining items, particularly rest areas, connection points, and interchanges.

Functional forces inspect the site prior to the opening to traffic. (Photo: SGGP)

Drivers await the opening to traffic of the Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon Expressway. (Photo: SGGP)

Inside the Son Trieu expressway tunnel, which has been completed and officially opened to traffic (Photo: SGGP)

Vehicles traveling on the expressway through Gia Lai Province (Photo: SGGP)

The 3.2 km Binh De mountain tunnel on the expressway has officially been opened to traffic (Photo: SGGP)

The interchange between National Highway 19C and the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh Expressway has officially been put into operation. (Photo: SGGP)

During the opening period from April 29 to May 6, relevant authorities will maintain personnel on duty to ensure traffic safety, provide guidance to drivers, and handle any arising situations. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Kim Khanh