Over 178 km of Quang Ngai-Gia Lai expressway officially opened to traffic

On the same day, at interchanges connecting National Highway 1A, National Highway 19C, National Highway 19, and National Highway 19B with the eastern North-South Expressway passing through Gia Lai Province, a large number of vehicles were already lined up, awaiting the official opening to traffic.
At the interchange with National Highway 19B merging onto the Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon Expressway, near Phu Cat Airport, the barriers were lifted. Many drivers enthusiastically “inaugurated” the new expressway section passing through Gia Lai.
Mr. Bui Quang Duong, a driver from Hanoi, said he was traveling with his family on a cross-country trip and was fortunate to be among the first to experience the new expressway.
Traveling on the expressway significantly reduces travel time, saves fuel, and lowers the risk of congestion compared with National Highway 1A. Previously, covering 100 km on National Highway 1A could take nearly three hours; now it takes just over one hour, saving about two-thirds of the time, reducing fatigue, and improving the efficiency of transport and tourism, he said.
Mr. Pham Ngoc Thai, 78, a war veteran from Thai Binh Province, said that during the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2026) and May Day (May 1) holidays, he and his family returned to his former battlefield in the Binh Dinh area (now part of Gia Lai Province).
On this return trip to the old battlefield, witnessing the strong development of infrastructure and expressway networks across the country made the veteran even more proud of the profound transformations Vietnam has undergone.
At the interchange where National Highway 1A merges onto the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh Expressway in Quy Nhon Tay Ward, Gia Lai Province, functional forces were also on duty to guide vehicles and ensure safe traffic flow.
According to the project investor, the total length of the North–South Expressway sections passing through Quang Ngai and Gia Lai officially opened to traffic in this phase is 178.1 km. Of which, the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon Expressway project is 88 km long; the Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon project spans 70.1 km; and the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh project is over 20 km. The maximum permitted speed for all three sections is 90 km/h.
A representative of the contractor said that after the opening to traffic, the project packages will be handed over to Road Management Area 3 under the Directorate for Roads of Vietnam to coordinate with the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security for management and operation.
According to a leader of Road Management Area 3, during the initial days of operation, the unit will maintain personnel at key interchanges to guide road users and handle any arising situations. After the opening, contractors will continue completing the remaining items, particularly rest areas, connection points, and interchanges.