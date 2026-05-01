Hanoi to pilot low-emission zone across 11 streets

The Hanoi People’s Committee has recently announced and is collecting public feedback on the draft resolution for the project titled “Low-Emission Zone within Ring Road 1 in Hanoi.”

Hanoi will pilot a low-emission zone across 11 streets in Hoan Kiem Ward. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the draft, the city has outlined a roadmap for implementing the low-emission zone within Ring Road 1 in three phases, starting from July 1, 2026.

Specifically, in Phase 1, the low-emission zone will be limited to 11 streets in Hoan Kiem Ward, including Trang Tien, Hang Khay, Le Thai To, Hang Dao, Hang Ngang, Hang Buom, Ma May, Hang Bac, Hang Mam, Nguyen Huu Huan, and Ly Thai To.

This area covers approximately 0.5 square kilometers, with a population of around 20,000 people. Under the proposed plan, within the low-emission zone, gasoline-powered motorbikes will be restricted from operating during the following timeframes: from 6:00 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and from 6:00 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition, gasoline-powered motorcycles and motorbikes used for transport services via technology-based ride-hailing platforms will not be allowed to operate within the zone.

For freight trucks, vehicles under 2 tons (meeting emission standard Level 4) will only be allowed to operate outside peak hours. Trucks from 2 to under 3.5 tons (also meeting Level 4 standards) will be permitted to circulate only from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. the following day and must obtain written approval from the Hanoi City Police.

Freight trucks over 3.5 tons will be prohibited from operating within the area.

Passenger vehicles with 16 seats or more (excluding buses and school transport vehicles) circulating in the Old Quarter and around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hoan Kiem and Cua Nam wards must meet Level 4 emission standards and are banned from operating during peak hours, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.

In addition, buses, school transport vehicles, and fossil-fuel-powered vehicles with fewer than 16 seats must also comply with national technical regulations requiring Level 4 emission standards.

The streets in Hoan Kiem Ward expected to be included in the pilot low-emission zone are as follows

In Phase 2 (from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2027), the pilot low-emission zone will be expanded to include Hoan Kiem and Cua Nam wards.

In Phase 3 (from January 1, 2028, to December 31, 2029), Hanoi will further expand the low-emission zone to the entire area within Ring Road 1, covering nine wards. The total area is over 26 square kilometers, with a perimeter of approximately 25 kilometers and a population of around 625,000 people.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh