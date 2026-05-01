Crowds pay tribute to late Party General Secretary Tran Phu

Numerous visitors have been flocking to General Secretary Tran Phu Memorial Site to offer incense and flowers in remembrance of the late leader on the occasion of his 122nd birth anniversary.

In recent days, especially during the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day holidays, many residents and visitors from Ha Tinh, Nghe An and across the country have gathered to pay tribute to Party General Secretary Tran Phu.

Delegations from agencies and localities offer incense in tribute to the late Party General Secretary Tran Phu.

Marking the 122nd anniversary of his birth (May 1, 1904 – May 1, 2026), delegations from various agencies, organizations, schools and localities have visited his gravesite in Duc Tho Commune, Ha Tinh Province. There, they respectfully offered flowers and incense in commemoration of the late party leader.

The sitors demonstrates profound respect and gratitude for Tran Phu and his role in Vietnam’s revolutionary history.

Mr. Le Doan Thang, Head of the Management Board of the General Secretary Tran Phu Memorial Site, said that after an intensive implementation period, the gravesite has been renovated and upgraded in a more spacious and synchronized manner. Key components have largely been completed, ensuring readiness to serve visitors and delegations coming to offer incense and pay their respects.

Youth union members light candles in remembrance of Party General Secretary Tran Phu.

During this period, the site welcomed more than 3,000 visitors paying tribute to late Party General Secretary Tran Phu, a significant increase compared to the same period in 2025. In the coming time, the management board will continue to improve service quality, helping to promote the site’s historical value and better meet visitors’ needs for exploration and learning.

>>Below are some photos from the event.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Huyen Huong