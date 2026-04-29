Vietnam Railways to launch AI-powered dynamic ticket pricing from May 1

Starting May 1, Vietnam Railways Corporation will officially introduce its “flexible pricing” feature powered by artificial intelligence, two weeks ahead of schedule.

According to the corporation, a one-week pilot on selected services along the North–South Railway delivered positive results. A total of 9,376 tickets were sold, generating VND2 billion (US$75,930) in revenue, with VND523 million (US$19,853) directly discounted for passengers.

The new feature has significantly improved operational efficiency. Seat occupancy reached 79 percent, up nine percent year-on-year and 12 percent compared to the previous month. Discounted tickets accounted for 10.36 percent of total passengers on trains.

Illustrative photo

From May 1, the program will be applied across all train services. After a portion of tickets for long-distance journeys is sold, the AI system will automatically scan the remaining shorter segments and calculate discounts based on booking time. Discounts will range from 15 percent to as much as 35 percent, helping rail fares better compete with other modes of transport.

Passengers can access the “flexible pricing” feature through all official ticketing channels, including the railway’s websites and mobile apps, as well as e-wallet platforms.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong