National

Vietnam Railways to launch AI-powered dynamic ticket pricing from May 1

SGGPO

Starting May 1, Vietnam Railways Corporation will officially introduce its “flexible pricing” feature powered by artificial intelligence, two weeks ahead of schedule.

According to the corporation, a one-week pilot on selected services along the North–South Railway delivered positive results. A total of 9,376 tickets were sold, generating VND2 billion (US$75,930) in revenue, with VND523 million (US$19,853) directly discounted for passengers.

The new feature has significantly improved operational efficiency. Seat occupancy reached 79 percent, up nine percent year-on-year and 12 percent compared to the previous month. Discounted tickets accounted for 10.36 percent of total passengers on trains.

1000022346-1227-8289.jpg
Illustrative photo

From May 1, the program will be applied across all train services. After a portion of tickets for long-distance journeys is sold, the AI system will automatically scan the remaining shorter segments and calculate discounts based on booking time. Discounts will range from 15 percent to as much as 35 percent, helping rail fares better compete with other modes of transport.

Passengers can access the “flexible pricing” feature through all official ticketing channels, including the railway’s websites and mobile apps, as well as e-wallet platforms.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

artificial intelligence Vietnam Railways AI-powered dynamic ticket pricing from May 1

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn