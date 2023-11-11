Prime Minister inspects major projects in Thanh Hoa province

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 11 inspected major projects in Nghi Son Economic Zone during his working trip to the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Located in the south of Thanh Hoa, the Nghi Son Economic Zone covers an area of 106,000 hectares with 55 sub-zones. The area for industrial projects is about 9,057 hectares, with many operating projects.

This year, the Nghi Son Economic Zone and industrial parks of Thanh Hoa aim to achieve VND265 trillion (US$10.89 billion) in production value, earn VND5.7 trillion in export turnover, pay VND26 trillion to the State budget and create jobs for about 10,000 laborers.

Visiting Nghi Son refinery and petrochemical complex run by Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC, a joint venture of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) and Kuwaiti and Japanese partners, PM Chinh asked the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC to restructure itself for more efficient and stable operations.

Having a total investment of nearly US$9.3 billion, the complex is currently one of the biggest FDI projects in Vietnam. It is now providing about 35 percent of the total petrol volume to the domestic market. So far, it has paid over VND85.23 trillion to the State budget. However, the firm has reported a loss of over US$4.37 billion.

The Government leader underlined the need for the company to strengthen decentralization and delegation of power during production and business activities while increasing inspection and supervision to give timely responses to arising problems, and paying greater attention to human resources and technology transfer so that Vietnamese workers can master all technologies for safe and efficient operations of the complex.

The company should focus on restructuring in the fields of finance and production to cut costs and re-negotiate with Kuwaiti partners to reduce the import prices of crude oil.

Examining the Nghi Son port project, PM Chinh highlighted the important role of the project in forming and developing the Nghi Son Economic Zone and industrial parks of Thanh Hoa thanks to its functions and a goods trading point connecting with the North of Laos, Northwest of Thailand and Thanh Hoa adjacent areas as well as national and international shipping routes.

Under its planning, the Nghi Son port system comprises 51 wharves and wharf areas. The Nghi Son port is capable of receiving ships with a tonnage of up to 70,000 - 100,000 DWT. As of July 2023, 21 wharves had been put into operation. Currently, the Nghi Son port's capacity is about 75 million tonnes per year.

PM Chinh requested Thanh Hoa authorities to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to carefully study resolutions regarding the socio-economic development and defense-security protection of Thanh Hoa as well as strategic planning and development strategies for the locality and the central coastal region to design the planning for the development of the Nghi Son Economic Zone and Nghi Son port in the future.

Regarding the idea of building a defense-economic complex on Hon Me island, which is about 10km from the mainland, the PM hailed this defense-economic combination model and ordered Thanh Hoa to work with relevant ministries and localities to build this project.

The same day, PM Chinh also visited the Nghi Son steel rolling mill, which is invested by DTS Nghi Son Iron and Steel JSC with a capacity of producing 980,000 tonnes of rolling steel each year in its first phase. In the second phase, a factory will be built to produce steel structure products used in construction and industrial production, with an expected capacity of 30,000 tonnes of products per year, along with a factory for cold rolling and production of shaped steel pipes used in construction, with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes of steel pipes, boxes, and galvanized steel products per year.

The project will cover an area of about 51 hectares and have a total investment of VND5.5 trillion.

Also on November 11, PM Chinh visited the Hop Luc International General Hospital project invested by the Hop Luc Group in Nguyen Binh commune of Thanh Hoa's Tinh Gia district.

The hospital has a total investment of nearly VND600 billion with 500 beds. In the first phase with a cost of over VND300 billion, the hospital will have 250 beds. Currently, it has 330 staff members, including 66 doctors.

PM Chinh affirmed that the Party and State always take the people as the center, subject, resources, and motivation of development, and give people's health top priority.

According to the PM, thanks to great attention and investment in caring for people's health, solid progress has been seen in the field. Besides, the socialization of the health care sector has been strengthened, contributing to bettering health care services for the people, with the development of many private hospital models like the Hop Luc International General Hospital, he noted.

The Government leader expressed his hope that the model of the hospital will be multiplied to meet the people's increasingly diverse demand for health care services.